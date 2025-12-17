Manchester City vs Brentford; Carabao Cup Quarter-Final
Manchester City vs Brentford. Carabao Cup Quarter-Final.
Etihad Stadium.
Man City 2-0 Brentford: Pep Guardiola's side progress to last four of Carabao Cup as Rayan Cherki scores stunner
Report and highlights as Man City reach Carabao Cup semi-finals; goals from Rayan Cherki and Savinho secured a comfortable win; Abdukodir Khusanov escaped a red card in the first half after fouling Kevin Schade as the last defender; Man City to visit Newcastle in first leg of semi-final
Wednesday 17 December 2025 22:54, UK
Manchester City have progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since winning the competition back in 2021 after beating Brentford 2-0, which included a stunning opener from Rayan Cherki.
But the game was not without incident as, before Cherki's excellent opener, Brentford felt as if Abdukodir Khusanov should have seen red for a last-ditch foul on Kevin Schade. Referee Samuel Barrott had a perfect view of the incident and only deemed it to be a yellow card offence, with VAR not in operation.
"It was poor defending from Khusanov," said Andy Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports' live coverage. "It was a clear foul, he was in on goal. For me, it should have been a red card."
Team news
- Manchester City made seven changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were both left on the bench while James Trafford started in goal.
- Brentford made six swaps from a battling 1-1 draw with Leeds, as Jordan Henderson and star striker Igor Thiago were missing from the matchday squad entirely.
Instead of being buoyed by the perceived injustice, though, the Bees fell disappointingly flat, unable to test stand-in goalkeeper James Trafford - who received a vote of confidence from Pep Guardiola before the game after becoming unsettled since losing his place to Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Eventually Keith Andrews' side woke up only to be sucker-punched by Savinho midway through the second period, linking smartly with Phil Foden before sending a looping, deflected shot over the top of a stranded Hakon Valdimarsson. What looked a tricky assignment on paper turned out to be comfortable in reality, with much-changed City setting up a trip to Newcastle in the first leg of the semi-finals.
They are set to play a staggering nine matches across four different competitions during a packed January schedule, including Premier League meetings with Chelsea and Manchester United.
Man City showing menacing form
Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Etihad Stadium:
It will have come as a surprise to many that, before Wednesday, Manchester City had not been beyond the quarter-final stage of this competition since they last won it four years ago. For a club that dominated every domestic trophy for a significant amount of time, their recent record in the Carabao Cup has been poor.
Clearly Pep Guardiola felt unable to take the prospect of reaching a semi-final lightly. While Keith Andrews gave Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago the night off, both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were not so lucky - the latter was needed and had a hand in the second goal.
Pep's seven changes were reflective of the fact priority lies with chasing Arsenal down in the Premier League, but gone are the days where winning silverware comes easy, however big or small. And the chance to reach a semi-final was too compelling to pass up off the back of a barren season.
Guardiola talked of everyone being "so connected" post-match; the squad was "incredibly committed", he added. City are on a roll after a sixth successive win and beginning to resemble the ruthless side that once monopolised these shores. On recent evidence they will be hard to stop.
Andrews bemoans 'crazy tackle' and denial of red card
Brentford boss Keith Andrews:
On Khusanov's avoidance of a red: "A few big moments, that was one of them. I'm very quick to defend officials, I've been drawn into nothing so far this season, but it's one I feel they didn't get right.
"The explanation I got about the touch being taken away from goal doesn't sit right with me. He's going straight through on goal. It's a crazy tackle, he takes him out. I don't see it any other way than being a red card."
On the performance: "Moments we could have hurt them a little bit better, could have got into areas to really punish them, we didn't really do that as well as we could have with the opportunities that were there."
'Fantastic' Cherki earns Pep praise
Man City manager Pep Guardiola:
"Happy to be in the semi-finals. Many players didn't play much in the last games and they played really good. Brentford is always tough."
On Cherki: "What a goal. After that, he didn't play well, but before and with the goal he was fantastic. We are lucky to have these types of players to score these types of goals. A fantastic player. I see these types of goals with Phil, with Kevin De Bruyne before, so I'm happy it opened the game."
On Trafford: "What a question. He's a goalkeeper, I can only play one. He cannot play left-back. In the moment Gigi is playing, but he's a top 'keeper and there is no doubt about that. I'm a guy that wants to give opportunities."
Man City's January fixtures:
Thursday January 1: Sunderland vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
Sunday January 4: Man City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
Wednesday January 7: Man City vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday January 10: Man City vs Exeter City - FA Cup third round, kick-off 3pm
W/c January 12: Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
Saturday January 17: Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
Tuesday January 20: Bodo/Glimt vs Man City - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm
Saturday January 24: Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
Wednesday January 28: Man City vs Galatasaray - Champions League, kick-off 8pm