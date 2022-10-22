Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls.

Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.

Robert Sanchez's trip on the striker was not deemed to have enough contact by VAR just minutes before Haaland fired Man City in front (22).

Ederson's sensational goal-kick picked out the Norwegian's run up front, and he easily rounded the oncoming Sanchez, muscling Adam Webster out of the way and slotting home into an open net. VAR did check the goal for a foul, but Haaland was simply too strong for the Brighton defender.

Jack Grealish also had a penalty appeal turned down on the half an hour. He was caught by Joel Veltman down the left of the area, sending the winger rolling off the field, clutching his ankle. A, VAR did not give the spot-kick.

Team news Man City made three changes from their loss to Liverpool. Nathan Ake, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench, with Aymeric Laporte, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez coming into the side.

Brighton named an unchanged side from their goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek. The only change came on the bench with youngster Ed Turns not included in the matchday squad.

City were finally awarded a penalty - although it came in controversial circumstances. Bernardo Silva was tripped by Lewis Dunk and play continued as VAR checked the incident. Play was then stopped some time after the incident so referee Craig Pawson could consult the pitchside monitor, eventually pointing to the spot.

The Brighton camp - Dunk and Gross, who had nudged Silva in the back prior to the trip, in particular - were unhappy, with some questions over whether a trailing leg from the City midfielder had drawn the foul.

Image: Erling Haaland strokes home his second goal from the penalty spot

However, the penalty stood despite the protests, and Haaland (43) fired into the bottom right corner for his second Premier League double of the season.

"His numbers are incredible, unbelievable," manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. "There's no doubt about his quality. He's one of the best I've ever [coached], that's for sure. He's an ambitious player, there's no doubt about that, but most importantly, he helped us win the game."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

New Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has spoken of his admiration for Pep Guardiola, and he almost got the better of the Man City coach in a much-improved second half from Brighton.

The Seagulls finally broke their three-match dry spell as Leandro Trossard (53) rocketed home after some lovely link-up play with Solly March down the left wing. It was Brighton's first goal since Trossard's hat-trick against Liverpool at the start of October.

Image: Leandro Trossard roars in celebration after scoring for Brighton

Brighton then took control of the half and would have sensed an equaliser as the game became an end-to-end affair. But De Bruyne (75) made sure of three points with his own stunning long-range strike. Silva fizzed the ball along the top of the area for the midfielder, who was offered far too much space to fire home a sumptuous effort.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It was his second Premier League goal of the season, following another superb strike against Bournemouth in August at the Etihad.

It keeps Man City's unbeaten home record intact, offering the perfect response to last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. They are now a point behind Arsenal, who play Southampton on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Brighton await their first win under De Zerbi and remain in eighth place.

Guardiola credits Brighton bravery

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Brighton was one of the toughest sides his team could face after an Erling Haaland double helped them to victory

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"It was a really tough game, one of the toughest games we can face right now. An incredible compliment to my team, but of course to Brighton for the bravery to play, to come here… With the ball, they are really good but in the first half, they played with a high press and intensity and we were playing on their terms.

"In the second half, the turning point was when we could've scored three goals with Riyad [Mahrez], who normally doesn't miss because he's so clinical and one minute later, we concede. After, the emotions are there and with the quality they have to play. We suffered, but the quality from Kevin made the difference.

"I didn't see it [the penalty that was given]. I don't know the rules [on timings for VAR]. It's so annoying talking about VAR and things, I'm sorry."

De Zerbi: If we play the same way, Brighton will win games

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with his side's second half performance as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"We played one of the most important team in the Premier League, but the lessons are the same. In the other games, maybe we deserved more points. Today, I don't know if the result is fair or unfair, but City is a very good team. In the second half, we played very well and I can't say anything more to the players because they played very well in the second 45 minutes.

"I think in the first half, we could play with more energy, with more confidence, with more personality. But we suffered two goals without shooting and it was 2-0 without a big pressure from City. I'm sad for this.

"In the first half, Trossard could have played better because I think he's a very good player and I expect always more from him. In the second half, it was the true Trossard.

"My work is not to analyse the referees or the VAR or this situation… I have to analyse only my work and that is to understand if the players play well or not.

"After five games, we played every game well and sometimes very well. We took only two points and this is sad for us, but we have to work, to improve. I believe if we play the same way, same style, we will win a lot of games."

Man of the match - Kevin De Bruyne

Image: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal with Phil Foden

A brilliant afternoon for Man City captain De Bruyne - and all with a black eye picked up in training. His goal was simply sensational, and topped the charts for touches in the opposition box, chances created and total crosses.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Cancelo (7), Akanji (6), Dias (6), Laporte (6), De Bruyne (8), Rodri (7), Grealish (6), Silva (7), Mahrez (6), Haaland (8).



Subs used: Foden (7), Palmer (6), Alvarez (n/a).



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Webster (7), Gross (7), Mac Allister (7), Caicedo (6), Trossard (7), March (7), Lallana (6), Welbeck (6).



Subs used: Lamptey (7), Estupinan (6), Undav (n/a), Gilmour (n/a), Sarmiento (n/a).



Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne.

FPL stats - Man City 3-1 Brighton

FPL stats: Man City vs Brighton Goals Haaland (2), Trossard, De Bruyne Assists Ederson, Silva (2), March Bonus points Haaland (3 pts), De Bruyne (2 pts), Silva (1pt)

Opta stats - City reach 600 goals under Pep

Manchester City have won 10 consecutive Premier League games at the Etihad, including all six this season. It's the fifth time they have won each of their first six home matches of a Premier League campaign (also 2007-08, 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2018-19).

Manchester City's second goal was their 600th in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola. They are only the third club to reach that total of goals under a single manager in the competition, after Man Utd under Alex Ferguson and Arsenal under Arsène Wenger.

Brighton's Leandro Trossard has scored five goals in six Premier League away games this season - as many as he managed in 16 such outings last term.

Man City travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, before taking on Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday in the Premier League; kick-off 12.30pm. Brighton are also in action on October 29, taking on Chelsea - now managed by former Seagulls coach Graham Potter - in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.