Man City 2-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez return champions to winning ways as Jeremy Doku shines

Man City set a Premier League record of 21 consecutive home wins as Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland saw them beat Brighton 2-1, with Jeremy Doku running the show.

The young Belgian tormented the returning James Milner so badly that the 37-year-old was taken off at half-time but much of the damage was done with eight minutes gone, when his pull-back was turned home by Alavarez for the opener.

"He's an exceptional winger," said manager Pep Guardiola after the game. "He's so smart, he's intuitive to get the ball and after he shows his quality. I'm really pleased for him and his impact since he came in. It's the start of many years to come."

There were still less than 20 minutes on the clock when Haaland's powerful finish from a Carlos Baleba error threatened to sink Brighton without trace.

But after Pascal Gross had missed a glorious chance to get them back in the game, substitute Ansu Fati turned home a loose ball from Kaoru Mitoma's cross to give the Seagulls hope.

Hope was all it remained, as Guardiola's side held on comfortably despite Manuel Akanji's late second booking for pulling back Fati.

The Seagulls' tough afternoon was worsened still by an added-time injury to Solly March, who was carried off on a stretcher after several minutes' treatment.

Player ratings Man City: Ortega (5), Walker (7), Stones (8), Akanji (5), Gvardiol (7), Rodri (7), Silva (6), Foden (6), Alvarez (7), Doku (9), Haaland (8).



Subs: Dias (6), Grealish (6), Ake (n/a).



Brighton: Steele (6), Milner (5), Dunk (7), Julio (5), March (6), Baleba (5), Gross (5), Adingra (6), Pedro (5), Mitoma (7), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Ferguson (5), Veltman (6), Fati (7), Gilmour (6), Van Hecke (n/a).



Player of the match: Jeremy Doku.

How Man City bounced back to clip Seagulls' wings

The return of Rodri was always likely to bring about a response from City's back-to-back league defeats, but it was Doku whose selection proved most pivotal against the Seagulls.

He had already fired a warning sign with a curler just over before beating Milner down the flank and teeing up Alvarez, whose lobbed effort looped over Bart Verbruggen from 12 yards.

It was soon two when Baleba's blind pass from a Brighton throw proved the perfect assist for Haaland, who strode forward before unleashing a low rocket inside the near post.

Doku continued to terrorise the Brighton defence but the hosts could not force another serious opening before the break, despite near-total dominance until the interval.

Team news Man City rested Ederson rested after his late return from international duty, while Rodri and John Stones returned.

Danny Welbeck was preferred to Evan Ferguson in Brighton's attack, with Jason Steele restored in goal and James Milner back after a month injured.

Milner was put out of his misery at half-time and replaced by Joel Veltman, as Brighton re-emerged with greater energy and organisation.

They should have pulled a goal back when Gross was played through by Simon Adingra, but he fluffed his lines at the crucial moment and hit the side netting, before Mitoma was denied by Stefan Ortega and hit the side netting from a corner.

It proved fourth time lucky against the increasingly sloppy champions when Akanji's cumbersome touch from Mitoma's cross fell for Fati to score his second goal in three league games.

Brighton needed to push on, but City stepped up a gear as the visitors struggled to find a way through.

Even the late dismissal of Akanji did little to help, with a succession of set plays coming to little and attention instead turning to the Seagulls' increasing injury list, following Danny Welbeck and March's enforced substitutions in either half.

"The worst news today is that we could lose March for a long time," confirmed a deflated De Zerbi. "Welbeck's injury looks like a muscular problem, I don't know."

Guardiola: Impossible to control whole game against Brighton

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"We can't control the game for 95, 96 minutes. No team in the world can do that. I'm surprised we did it for 55, 60 minutes.

"In the first half we had more chances, and were more aggressive, we linked with forwards because they went man-to-man with us and that allowed us to get contact with the wingers, especially on the left side.

"The second half they closed the space more, they were really good and when they had the ball it was almost impossible to take it from them."

De Zerbi: I'd rather lose 6-1 than play without personality

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"We can talk about two parts of the game. The first wasn't the possibility to play against City with the way they played in the first half. It's not tough just for Brighton, but it would be for everyone.

"We had more energy, courage and personality after half-time. We kept order on the pitch, especially without the ball and we had two or three chances to score again.

"This season is a different sport. We are losing too many players, I think we are not ready to compete in this competition and we are adapting. It's tough, because we play against Ajax [on Thursday, in the Europa League] without Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso.

"But the improvement is important. We proved we can play with more courage and personality if we want to compete against City. If we do that, with more energy and personality, we can play like in the second half.

"It's sad if we play like in the first half - we were shy. We can lose, it's no problem if we lose 6-1, but I want to lose with personality, with energy like in the second half."

