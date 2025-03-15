Man City 2-2 Brighton: Erling Haaland breaks another scoring record but Pep Guardiola's side held in top-four race

Erling Haaland became the fastest player ever to 100 Premier League goal contributions as Manchester City were held by fellow top-four hopefuls Brighton 2-2 at the Etihad.

The chase for European football is being hotly contested by as many as eight clubs this season, including both City and Brighton, but neither were able to take command of the race despite record-breaking Haaland's best efforts.

"Not bad, right? Hopefully we can continue to play better and help him to score more," Pep Guardiola said of Haaland's latest accolade.

Omar Marmoush won a penalty - felled by a senseless Adam Webster challenge - for the striker to despatch an opener, before Marmoush himself rifled a superb second after Pervis Estupinan equalised via a pinpoint free-kick.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The game was played at a thrilling pace and Abdukodir Khusanov turned through his own net early in the second period to draw emboldened Brighton - on a four-game winning streak - level for the second time. And there were chances aplenty for a winner.

Team news headlines Man City: Ederson missed out with an abdominal injury as Ortega started in goal. Ilkay Gundogan, Rico Lewis and Omar Marmoush made up City's other changes.

Brighton: Yasin Ayari dropped out to accommodate Diego Gomez in central midfield.

Yankuba Minteh let a back-post sitter run inexplicably through his legs, Carlos Baleba smashed over unmarked from 10 yards, while Nico Gonzalez's header struck the post for City. Neither side was able to turn one point into a precious three.

The competition for the chance to play Champions League football next season remains as fascinatingly open as ever as Guardiola's side stay provisionally fifth, while resurgent Brighton remain a point further back in seventh.

Player ratings Man City: Ortega (7), Lewis (6), Khusanov (7), Dias (6), Gvardiol (7), Gundogan (6), Nico (6), Savinho (7), Marmoush (8), Doku (7), Haaland (7).



Subs used: Bernardo (n/a), Foden (5), De Bruyne (n/a).



Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Estupinan (7), Webster (6), Van Hecke (7), Hinshelwood (6), Gomez (7), Baleba (7), Mitoma (6), Rutter (6), Minteh (7), Pedro (6).



Subs used: Ayari (6), Welbeck (6), Gruda (n/a), Adingra (n/a), Wieffer (6).



Player of the match: Omar Marmoush

Why did Pep confront the referee?

Image: Pep Guardiola speaks with referee Simon Hooper at full-time

Jeremy Doku was booked for simulation by referee Simon Hooper in the second period when jumping over an incoming tackle from Jan Paul van Hecke. The challenge looked to be an honest attempt to play the ball but mistimed, and at full pace. Doku leapt to avoid contact with the defender before referee Hooper brandished a caution, suggesting Doku had dived.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left furious after Jeremy Doku was given a yellow card for an alleged dive against Brighton.

Speaking about the incident post-match, Guardiola said: "He doesn't jump, he can break his leg. He jumps to avoid contact. Doku is not a diving player, they should know that. It is what it is. We didn't win or lose from that decision. I said to the referee that, if he doesn't jump he could get kicked hard - he did it to protect himself."

Analysis: Top-four hunt in City's hands?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

The contest of Champions League contenders continues. It feels somewhat cat and mouse. Are Manchester City just toying with their rivals before cruising to fourth spot? Maybe. Maybe not.

Brighton were more than good value for their first-ever point at the Etihad. The visitors won the xG battle, took more shots and created more 'big chances' (six), despite missing all of them.

Image: Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were both on target for Man City

City have now dropped nine points from winning positions in Premier League home games this season, their most since 2008-09. That frailty, or rather inconsistency, at home will worry Guardiola. What's more promising, though, is their generous run-in.

Six of City's final nine fixtures are against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. For the City of old all nine games, including the Manchester derby are winnable. For the City of present day fortunes remain less certain. But only a fool would write off the champions' chances.

Guardiola: 'Nine finals' to secure CL spot

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"The performance was much, much better than the Nottingham Forest game. We had many good moments. We had clear chances with Savinho. Brighton are so good when they link inside, we controlled that really well, of course the duels when they have Baleba are difficult.

"Jeremy [Doku] was an incredible threat, Omar [Marmoush] was really good, defenders were fantastic. In general it was good. The corner [when Brighton score] unfortunately we were sloppy. We pushed until the end. Our spirit was much better, we were aggressive and the goalkeeper is really good in the build-up."

"Speaking about the Champions League race, he said: "It's nine games. We have tough games. It will be until the end, I think so yes. I try to find the right way, the positiveness in everything. Many things will happen and we know it. Nine finals."

Hurzeler: Decision making let us down

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"There were two or three really big chances in the second half to go for the winner. We have to improve the small margins and then next time do it better.

"I'm not a big fan of statistics or records, it's about chasing the next level. Today we played our style. Overall it's a fact that we won the first time a point here, but more it's disappointing not to have three points.

"We lost two points because we didn't find the right balance of playing out from the back and playing a long ball. Decision making wasn't on the highest level from us. It was our responsibility - we weren't clean enough in the first half."

Story of the match in stats