Man City 1-1 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side held to third successive draw as Premier League title hopes fade

Wasteful Manchester City dropped points for the third game in a row after being held to a 1-1 draw with battling Brighton.

In a game of chances aplenty, neither side could make more than one opening count, as Erling Haaland brought his goal tally up to 150 in all competitions and Kaoru Mitoma scored only his second of the season to level.

Haaland's latest milestone ended a three-game mini goal drought, converting from the penalty spot after Jeremy Doku had been felled by Diego Gomez in the first half. VAR intervened to send on-field referee Thomas Bramall to the pitchside monitor and belatedly award the spot-kick.

The opener arrived after Brighton had wasted a hat-trick of chances to take the lead and properly test City's makeshift backline, which included 20-year-old debutant Max Alleyne - recalled from a loan spell at Watford three days prior. But shortly after the restart, where City are so often vulnerable, Mitoma fired through the legs of Nico Gonzalez.

Both sides could have won it. City should have. Substitute Rayan Cherki teed up Haaland for the easiest chance of the game and he failed to take it, while also seeing a header cleared off the line by Ferdi Kadioglu. Just before, Mitoma had run into the post rather than steer the ball inside it.

City finished the game having created four big chances, according to Opta, with xG value of 2.38, and missing three of them. Of 22 efforts at goal only six managed to hit the target. Arsenal now have the chance to open up an eight-point gap at the top when they host Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Thursday.

Story of the match in stats...