Erling Haaland has eased fears over his fitness by training ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Young Boys.The prolific Norway striker has been a doubt for the Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday after twisting his ankle against Bournemouth at the weekend.Haaland, who has scored 13 goals this season, showed no obvious sign of discomfort as he participated in a training session open to media on Monday afternoon.Earlier in the day manager Pep Guardiola had said the 23-year-old would be given every opportunity to prove his fitness and that Sunday's trip to Chelsea would not influence his thinking."Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game but I don't know," Guardiola said at a press conference."I will listen to the doctors and himself. If he says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider letting him play because from Tuesday to Sunday there's a lot of days to recover."