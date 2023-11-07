Man City 3-0 Young Boys: Erling Haaland sends treble winners into Champions League last 16

Erling Haaland brushed off injury concerns to secure Manchester City’s place in the Champions League last 16 as he scored twice in a 3-0 win over Young Boys at the Etihad.

Haaland recovered after twisting his ankle in Saturday's 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League and opened the scoring for last season's treble winners from the penalty spot after 23 minutes.

Phil Foden doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time after a graceful run before Haaland struck from 25 yards six minutes into the second period to seal City's fourth victory from four in their Champions League defence.

City's win was sealed when the Swiss side's midfielder Sandro Lauper was sent off for a second bookable offence swiftly after the third goal. Pep Guardiola's side are top of Group G and can confirm that position with a point against RB Leipzig in their next Champions League game.

Injuries to John Stones and Manuel Akanji were the only negatives on an otherwise perfect evening for City. Guardiola told TNT Sports after the game that Stones, who was taken off at half-time, would be out "for a while".

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (7); Walker (8), Dias (8), Gvardiol (8); Stones (7), Lewis (7), Kovacic (8), Nunes (7); Foden (9), Haaland (9), Grealish (8).



Subs: Ake (7), Phillips (7), Bobb (7), Doku (6).



Player of the match: Erling Haaland.

How City reached the last 16 with two games to spare

The build-up to Tuesday's game was dominated by the fitness of Haaland. But the striker was deemed healthy enough to start in an early blow to Young Boys, who were going in search of their first win on English soil.

City, who are now unbeaten in their last 28 Champions League matches at the Etihad, bossed the game from the off and should have taken the lead six minutes in through 18-year-old Rico Lewis. His tame effort was blocked on the line by defender Loris Benito.

Team news Man City striker Erling Haaland brushed off an injury scare to start as Pep Guardiola made six changes from the side that thrashed Bournemouth. Rodri started on the bench for City, who had lost all three of their games without the midfielder this season. Kyle Walker was a late introduction to the line-up after an injury to Manuel Akanji in the warm-up.

The treble winners were banging on the door as Kyle Walker, a late addition to the line-up after an injury to Manuel Akanji in the warm-up, had a free-kick well saved by Anthony Racioppi. Foden perhaps should have scored on the follow-up but was also denied.

City's breakthrough came after Lauper tripped Matheus Nunes in the box to give Haaland a penalty midway through the half. The 23-year-old sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

Guardiola became agitated as City took their foot off the gas but the hosts always looked in control. Foden put his manager at ease just before the break as he met Jack Grealish's pass and glided past Ulisses Garcia to make it 2-0 with a splendid finish.

Haaland was asked to swap shirts by Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara as they walked off at half-time which drew the ire of Keith Curle, the former Manchester City defender, in the Sky Sports News studio.

"If I was a player and another one came in with a souvenir for the game, I would be raging," he said.

Haaland put the game out of reach with a wonder strike- just his second from outside the box for City - soon after the game resumed, hitting the ball back across the goal as he found the top corner. He now has 67 goals in 60 games for the club.

Young Boys lost all hope when Lauper was sent off after receiving a second yellow for a late challenge on Nathan Ake that was probably deserving of a straight red.

Guardiola took off Haaland before he could score a hat-trick electing to rest his top scorer ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea - live on Sky Sports. City had enough chances to finish with five but it did not matter as Young Boys failed to register a shot all game.

City, the Champions League holders, secured their place in the knockout phase with two games to spare and are now within touching distance of claiming top spot.

Opta stats: Man City keep breaking records

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 18 European games (W12 D6), the outright longest run without defeat for an English side across all European competitions (incl. qualifiers), eclipsing West Ham's run of 17 between August 2022 - October 2023.

City's third goal this evening scored by Erling Haaland was their 250th in the UEFA Champions League becoming the 12th side to reach this milestone in the competitions and the fastest to do so (119 games).

Erling Haaland has scored 67 goals in 70 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions (12 penalties), with his second goal today just his third from outside the box for the the club.

Phil Foden has been involved in 19 goals across his last 21 starts for Manchester City at the Etihad (12 goals, 7 assists), scoring (2) or assisting (3) in five of his last six home starts.

