 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs Chelsea. Premier League.

Etihad StadiumAttendance53,490.

Manchester City 1

  • J Álvarez (12th minute)

Chelsea 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Julian Alvarez scores the winner as Pep Guardiola’s side celebrate title with another win

    Report and free match highlights as newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City celebrated their title win with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Julian Alvarez scored the goal as Pep Guardiola made nine changes

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Sunday 21 May 2023 18:01, UK

    Julian Alvarez scores for Man City
    Image: Julian Alvarez scores for Man City in their 1-0 win over Chelsea as they celebrated their title win

    Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title triumph with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

    Julian Alvarez scored the goal early in the game and had another ruled out for a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up. Alhough Conor Gallagher hit the post for Frank Lampard's struggling side, one goal was enough to take City seven points clear at the top.

    With Pep Guardiola making nine changes to the team that dismantled Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, this was far from City's strongest side but they still played the slicker football. Chelsea are now certain to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

    Player ratings

    Man City: Ortega (7), Walker (8), Akanji (7), Laporte (7), Gomez (7), Lewis (7), Phillips (7), Mahrez (7), Foden (8), Palmer (7), Alvarez (8).

    Subs: Stones (6), Haaland (6), De Bruyne (6), Rodri (6)

    Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Azpilicueta (5), W Fofana (5), T Silva (6), Chalobah (6), Hall (6), Gallagher (7), Fernandez (6), Loftus-Cheek (6), Sterling (6), Havertz (6).

    Subs: Mudryk (6), Madueke (6), Chukwuemeka (n/a), Koulibaly (n/a), Pulisic (n/a)

    Player of the match: Phil Foden

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Julian Alvarez arrowed champions Manchester City into early lead against Chelsea

    More to follow...

    What's next?

    The final day of the Premier League season is on May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

    Trending

    Man City head to Brighton on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - before finishing their season at Brentford.

    Brighton and Hove Albion
    Manchester City

    Wednesday 24th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

    City then have the FA Cup final against Man Utd at Wembley on June 3 before the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.

    Also See:

    Chelsea, meanwhile, head to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Man Utd - live on Sky Sports - before hosting Newcastle for their last outing of the season.

    Manchester City
    Chelsea

    Sunday 21st May 3:30pm
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Complete Sky Sports

    Sky Sports F1