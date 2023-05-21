Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Julian Alvarez scores the winner as Pep Guardiola’s side celebrate title with another win

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title triumph with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Julian Alvarez scored the goal early in the game and had another ruled out for a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up. Alhough Conor Gallagher hit the post for Frank Lampard's struggling side, one goal was enough to take City seven points clear at the top.

With Pep Guardiola making nine changes to the team that dismantled Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, this was far from City's strongest side but they still played the slicker football. Chelsea are now certain to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Player ratings Man City: Ortega (7), Walker (8), Akanji (7), Laporte (7), Gomez (7), Lewis (7), Phillips (7), Mahrez (7), Foden (8), Palmer (7), Alvarez (8).



Subs: Stones (6), Haaland (6), De Bruyne (6), Rodri (6)



Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Azpilicueta (5), W Fofana (5), T Silva (6), Chalobah (6), Hall (6), Gallagher (7), Fernandez (6), Loftus-Cheek (6), Sterling (6), Havertz (6).



Subs: Mudryk (6), Madueke (6), Chukwuemeka (n/a), Koulibaly (n/a), Pulisic (n/a)



Player of the match: Phil Foden

What's next?

The final day of the Premier League season is on May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

Man City head to Brighton on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - before finishing their season at Brentford.

City then have the FA Cup final against Man Utd at Wembley on June 3 before the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.

Chelsea, meanwhile, head to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Man Utd - live on Sky Sports - before hosting Newcastle for their last outing of the season.