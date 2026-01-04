Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side lose more ground on Arsenal in title race as Enzo Fernandez leaves it late to rescue point

Manchester City lost more ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal after Enzo Fernandez rescued a late 1-1 draw for managerless Chelsea at a snowy Etihad Stadium.

A somewhat subdued City performance was brought to life in the first half, with City scoring their sixth league goal of the season by lashing an emphatic finish into the roof of the net, with City on course to move back within four points of the Gunners.

But there was a stoppage-time twist, and it concerned the tenacious away side, who had already spurned decent opportunities via Pedro Neto and Liam Delap. Deep into added time, Malo Gusto pulled wide and charged towards a crossing position, with the ball eventually rippling to Fernandez, who beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at the third time of asking.

Man City do move back above Aston Villa into second but are now six points adrift of Arsenal after back-to-back draws, only managing to score once from a combined xG of 3.23.

The other downside for a disgruntled Pep Guardiola will be his mounting injury list, with defensive pairing Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias added to it, albeit a returning Rodri completed 90 minutes for the first time since September to ease the shortness in midfield.

"It does not look good," Pep said of Gvardiol and Dias. "When you have all the squad, you can compete and rotate but now it is a situation." City currently only have four senior defenders fit.

Image: Josko Gvardiol was injured in the second half

Man City absentees Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones. Midfielders: Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho.

Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho. Forwards:: Omar Marmoush (AFCON)

Chelsea, meanwhile, with only one win in their last eight, stay in touch of the top four with a battling point - perhaps something for an incoming new manager, heavily rumoured to be Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior, to build on.

Title pendulum swings Arsenal's way

Image: Man City are six points shy of Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"It's always noteworthy to look at the bookmaker odds for the title after a swing like this.

"Arsenal are now 4/11 (73 per cent chance) to win the Premier League - it is the shortest price they have been this season to claim the title. Man City are 7/2 and Aston Villa 33/1.

"Only Arsenal can stop Arsenal now, surely?"

Pep concerned by mounting injuries

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

"It does not look good, we will see in the next days.

"It is what it is. When you have all the squad, you can compete and rotate but now it is a situation.

"I cannot change it. Of course I have concerns, did you see the bench today? Three academy players and now it will be more. We don't have players, that's the truth."

Do injuries change January transfer plans? "I don't think so. But let's see. Ruben and Josko are a big loss."

New manager by Monday?

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane:

"When I originally took over I was told I would take the Man City game and there's a chance the new manager might be in on Monday, that's what I was told originally.

"It's Sunday now, we've been solely focussed on the game. For all I know, the new manager will be in shortly and I will lead the team until he's in."

On the character of Chelsea's players: "It's a good moment to speak about the players. This is not an easy job. There is a lot of change that has gone on. Enzo [Maresca] was incredibly successful with this group, some were shocked by the decision.

"The character they have shown, Reece [James], Tosin, Enzo [Fernandez] have really dragged the group together. Everyone thought we were coming here to lose, no one gave us a chance. We knew there is talent in this group, so I can't speak highly enough of them."

