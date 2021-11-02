Man City vs Club Brugge preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's clash with Club Brugge.

Ferran Torres remains out with a fractured foot, but Aymeric Laporte's sending off against Crystal Palace is not relevant for European competition.

Club Brugge have Eder Balanta suspended, meaning Ruud Vormer and Mats Rits should line up in midfield.

How to follow

Pep: Brugge more important than Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday is more important than the derby against Manchester United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League side ran out 5-1 winners when the sides met a fortnight ago but Guardiola is not taking anything for granted ahead of the return.

Guardiola said: "I think this game is much more important than the United game.

"This gives us an incredible chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. In the Premier League there are many games, in the Champions League just six, and there are not many left.

"Games three and four are the most important. I'm pretty sure they will adjust things to punish us. We have to adjust to get better. It will be a completely different game."

