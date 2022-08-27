Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick inspires ruthless comeback in Premier League thriller

Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to inspire a ruthless Manchester City comeback, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League.

The striker netted his first goals at the Etihad since he signed for £51m from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, taking his overall tally to five goals in four league games.

It was a marked difference from the first half, when Haaland was largely marked out of the game by Crystal Palace defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Some poor Man City defending had see them two goals down inside 21 minutes as Crystal Palace made life difficult for them once again. Eberechi Eze's free-kick deflected off three Man City players before being sent past Ederson by an unwitting John Stones inside four minutes.

Andersen was then left unmarked as Eze sent in another set-piece - a corner this time - which he rose to nod home as Man City ended the first half without a shot on target.

Team news Man City made two changes from last weekend. Nathan Ake missed out through injury while Ilkay Gundogan started on the bench. Ruben Dias came into the defence, with Riyad Mahrez also back in the starting XI.

Crystal Palace made one change after beating Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend. Wilfried Zaha missed out after picking up a knock in that game, with Nathaniel Clyne coming into the XI.

Before Saturday, Man City had never come from 2-0 behind at half-time to win in the Premier League but as with most instances under Pep Guardiola, a little bit of history was never going to hold them back as they blew Crystal Palace away in the second half.

Bernardo Silva - subject to reported transfer interest from Barcelona - set the wheels in motion in the 53rd minute. Rodri sprayed a pass to the right wing for Silva to collect, before the Portugal midfielder drove along the top of the area before sending his low shot past Vicente Guaita.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates his equaliser against Crystal Palace

Nine minutes later, Haaland equalised with his first of three goals. It was a wonderful, curling pass from Phil Foden that the striker nodded home, pumping up the crowd as he ran back for the restart.

His second was a typical poacher's goal. Silva's pass found Stones in the middle, but he scuffed his own shot that looked to be going wide. But Haaland was lurking at the back post to tap home to see Man City in front for the first time.

At that point, the hat-trick seemed to be inevitable and Haaland completed it in the 81st minute. Ilkay Gundogan was offered plenty of space to drive through the midfield before slotting his team-mate in through the middle. Haaland was ahead of Joel Ward, collecting the ball with ease and holding off the defender before firing home.

It was his 13th career hat-trick at the age of 22, seeing Man City extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Analysis: Haaland filling the hole left by Aguero

Image: Erling Haaland roars in celebration after completing his hat-trick

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"It's hard to look past anyone else for the man-of-the-match award from Saturday's game. In 19 second-half minutes, he finally introduced himself to the Etihad crowd in the perfect way.

"All three goals were expertly taken and showed off different attributes of his game. The first his ability in the air and need for good service. The second on instinct of positioning while the third was pure physical ability to give Ward zero chance of stopping Haaland's finish.

"The striker cut a frustrated figure in the first half when Crystal Palace's defenders marked him out of the game. He is their dangerman and Patrick Vieira knew it. But for all of their talent, the Eagles' backline was never going to hold out for long as Man City began to find their flow, and that proved to be the case.

"Of course, Haaland's attacking stats have him top in almost every category. He had seven shots, all of which came inside the box. All three of his shots on target were goals, and he had an xG of 1.42. Only Silva (15) had more touches in the opposition box than Haaland (10).

"Much of the discussion over the last few years has been how Man City were ever going to fill the shoes of Sergio Aguero. Gabriel Jesus did not prove to be the answer and the solution was simple when looking towards the transfer market - it was just a case of whether Man City could land Haaland.

"But as ever, they could and they did, with the Norway international already demonstrating the attributes that he is Aguero's clear successor. Haaland has scored five goals in his first four Premier League appearances - only Aguero (6) has netted more in his first four games for the club in the Premier League.

"Haaland was also the second Man City player to score twice on his Premier League debut, following Aguero in August 2011. The comparisons to the Argentine will continue through his time at the club too.

"But Haaland shows no signs of slowing down, even in these early few weeks of his Man City career. He may even surpass the Aguero milestones, but there is certainly a lot to be excited about. Believe the hype."

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Dias (6), Stones (6), Cancelo (6), De Bruyne (7), Rodri (7), Mahrez (7), Silva (8), Haaland (8), Foden (8).



Subs used: Gundogan (7), Alvarez (6), Diaz (n/a), Palmer (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Clyne (6), Ward (6), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Schlupp (6), Doucoure (6), Eze (7), Ayew (6), Edouard (6).



Subs used: Richards (6), Hughes (5), Olise (5), Mateta (5).



Man of the match: Erling Haaland.

Man City vs Crystal Palace - FPL stats Goal scorers Stones (OG), Andersen, Silva, Haaland (3) Assists Eze, Rodri, Foden, Stones, Gundogan Bonus points TBC

Opta stats - City make history with comeback

Manchester City have come back from two goals down at half-time in the Premier League for the first time ever, drawing two and losing 51 on the previous 53 occasions.

Manchester City have found themselves two goals behind in four of their last six Premier League matches, as many as in their previous 84 matches combined.

Crystal Palace have scored first in three of their last four away Premier League games v Man City, having never done it in their previous nine.

John Stones' own-goal was the earliest scored in the Premier League since October 2020 (Luke Shaw for Man Utd v Newcastle - 1 min 43 secs) and the earliest Manchester City have ever scored in their Premier League history (3 mins 3 secs).

There is another round of Premier League fixtures in midweek. Manchester City host Nottingham Forest at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. Crystal Palace host Brentford at 7.30pm on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.