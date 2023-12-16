Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise strikes in added time from spot as Etihad winless run goes on

Michael Olise's 95th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, denting their hosts' title hopes with a third consecutive home draw.

Olise stepped up from 12 yards to send Ederson the wrong way after Jean-Philippe Mateta was fouled by a clumsy Phil Foden challenge, as City were denied their first home league victory since November 4 - having won all of their previous 23.

They had appeared home and hosed nine minutes into the second half after Rico Lewis' first Premier League goal handed them a two-goal lead, adding to a fine strike from Jack Grealish midway through the opening period.

Mateta ignited hopes of a grandstand finish with a quarter of an hour remaining when he slid in to turn home Jeffrey Schlupp's cross from close range.

But it wasn't until the Frenchman was caught by Foden deep into added time that they looked like continuing their fine recent run at the Etihad, when Paul Tierney pointed to the spot and Olise retained his composure to deal City another blow in the title race.

With Pep Guardiola's side now heading off to the Middle East for the Club World Cup, they could find themselves 12 points off the top of the table by the time they face Everton in their next Premier League game on December 27.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Dias (6), Ake (5), Gvardiol (6), Lewis (7), Rodri (7), Silva (7), Foden (6), Grealish (7), Alvarez (6).



Subs: Stones (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (7), Clyne (7), Ward (6), Andersen (6), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Olise (7), Richards (6), Riedewald (5), Schlupp (7), Mateta (8).



Subs: Ozoh (7), Ahamada, Franca, Eze (n/a).



Player of the match: Jean-Philippe Mateta.

How Crystal Palace stunned the Etihad - again

Image: Jack Grealish's strike was his first ever goal or assist against Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's Palace arrived in the North West with an enviable record at the Etihad Stadium, having won two and drawn another of their five recent visits.

Bigger and better sides have found life far tougher going at the home of the perennial champions, but after 24 minutes of one-way traffic, their defences were finally breached as their hosts looked to redress the balance.

Man City's leading issue This is the fourth time in six Premier League games now that Manchester City have surrendered a lead late in the game.



Those goals have cost them eight points, the difference between being clear at the top and down in fourth.

Foden's typically-graceful turn and pass into Grealish, on the shoulder of the last man, was finished off by the England winger before surviving a VAR review for a richly-deserved opener.

When a second failed to follow, Palace sniffed their chance in the minutes before the break and almost tested Ederson from a free-kick after the goalkeeper had been booked for racing out of his box and sliding in late on Olise.

Image: Rico Lewis netted his first Man City league goal to secure what appeared an unassailable lead

But City appeared to have put any doubt to bed nine minutes into the second period, when Grealish's pass was inadvertently moulded into an ideal assist by Rodri, whose touch found its way to an unmarked Lewis. He could not miss an open goal from eight yards, and slotted home his first Premier League goal with aplomb.

Palace still produced little in the way of clear-cut opportunities but from their first shot on target, gave themselves a glimmer of hope.

Marc Guehi's floated ball was brought down well by Schlupp, and his low cross was turned home on the slide by Mateta as memories of Palace's recent record came flooding back.

Even so, they barely looked like pulling off another shock result until Mateta nipped in ahead of Foden in the City area, and was clearly caught by an accidental kick from the England man.

Image: Olise's penalty was just his second league goal since January

That heaped the pressure on Olise from 12 yards, but the returning midfielder made no mistake to send Ederson the wrong way and send the visiting supporters into raptures.

A smattering of boos met the full-time whistle from the home stands, with City's uncharacteristic bout of poor home form a bewilderment to all concerned coming directly after such a long winning run.

What's next?

Manchester City head off to Saudi Arabia where they will play two games in the FIFA Club World Cup before heading back to play Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday 27 December, kick off 8.15pm.

Crystal Palace have a derby to look forward to next at Selhurst Park against Brighton on Thursday 21 December, kick off 8pm live on Sky Sports.