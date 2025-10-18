 Skip to content
Manchester City vs Everton. Premier League.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 2

  • E Haaland (58th minute, 63rd minute)

Everton 0

    Man City 2-0 Everton: Erling Haaland double takes Premier League goal tally for the season to 11 already

    Report and free match highlights as Erling Haaland scored twice to end Everton’s resistance at the Etihad Stadium; Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Everton lifted them up to top spot in the Premier League table at the full-time whistle

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Saturday 18 October 2025 17:01, UK

    Erling Haaland celebrates after doubling Man City's lead against Everton
    Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after doubling Man City's lead against Everton

    Erling Haaland scored two second-half goals to help Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

    David Moyes' side did more than make life difficult for City for almost an hour, Iliman Ndiaye particularly impressive, but Haaland headed in the opener from Nico O'Reilly's cross before sweeping home a second soon after for his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

    After that awkward August in which Pep Guardiola's team were beaten twice in their opening three games, it is four wins and a draw in the Premier League, the result lifting City into top spot ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Fulham in the evening kick-off.

    Player ratings:

    Man City: Donnarumma (7), Nunes (7), Dias (6), Ake (6), O'Reilly (8), Nico (6), Reijnders (6), Savinho (7), Foden (7), Doku (6), Haaland (9).

    Subs: Silva (6), Bobb (7), Lewis (n/a), Kovacic (n/a), Cherki (n/a).

    Everton: Pickford (6), O'Brien (6), Tarkowski (6), Keane (6), Mykolenko (7), Gana (7), Garner (6), Alcaraz (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Ndiaye (8), Beto (6).

    Subs: Iroegbunam (6), Rohl (6), Barry (n/a), McNeil (n/a), Dibling (n/a).

    Player of the Match: Erling Haaland.

    Team news:

    • Jeremy Doku returned in place of Oscar Bobb, while Nathan Ake replaced Josko Gvardiol at the back for Manchester City.
    • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came straight back in after serving a suspension. Jack Grealish was ineligible. Carlos Alcaraz and Beto also came in.

    For Everton, they will rue Beto's early miss and a fingertip stop from Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Ndiaye. The contrast between the two strikers could hardly be more stark. Beto and Thierno Barry have just one goal between them all season.

    It leaves Everton in midtable on 11 points. Haaland, meanwhile, is now five goals clear at the top of the scoring charts and while City are far from their fluent best this season, with the Norwegian striker in this kind of form, their chances of regaining the title remain.

    Story of the match in stats...

