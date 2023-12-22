Man City 4-0 Fluminense: Rodri injury sours Club World Cup triumph as Pep Guardiola wins 14th trophy as City boss

Manchester City added the Club World Cup to their trophy collection as they breezed to a 4-0 final win over Fluminense – but the victory came at a price with a worrying injury scare for midfielder Rodri.

City took just 45 seconds to open the scoring in Jeddah as Julian Alvarez chested the ball home on the rebound after Nathan Ake had struck the post, before Phil Foden's cross forced an own goal from Fluminense defender Nino on 27 minutes.

Foden then capped off a marvellous individual display by tapping home a cross from the left - before Alvarez steered home a late finish from the edge of the box. But the night was soured slightly for City as Rodri limped off injured and in pain after a rough tackle by Fluminense substitute Alexsander.

Image: Rodri went down under a tough challenge by Flumiense substitute Aleksander, who was booked

That was the only blot on a successful night for Pep Guardiola, who picked up his 14th trophy as City manager as a result of this triumph.

Player ratings Manchester City: Ederson (7); Walker (7), Stones (8), Dias (7), Ake (8); Rodri (7), Lewis (6), Bernardo (7); Foden (9), Alvarez (8), Grealish (8)



Subs: Kovacic (6), Gvardiol (6), Akanji (6), Nunes (n/a), Bobb (n/a)



Fluminense: Fabio (7); Xavier (5), Nino (4), Melo (5), Marcelo (5); Andre (4), Martinelli (6); Arias (7), Ganso (6), Keno (5); Cano (6)



Subs: Kennedy (5), Lima (6), Alexsander (5), Barbosa (6)



Player of the match: Phil Foden (Man City)

How City sealed their first Club World Cup trophy

A brilliant start to the game saw the deadlock opened in quick-fire fashion as Fluminense gave the ball away from a Marcelo throw-in and Ake was allowed time and space to fire at goal.

The left-back's effort struck the inside of the post, leaving Alvarez to chest the rebound home in an instinctive finish.

Team news Manchester City made three changes from the semi-final win over Urawa Reds. Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez came in for Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic.

Fluminense were unchanged from the semi-final, with their line-up including Marcelo, Felipe Melo and Liverpool-linked Andre.

Despite the very early setback, Fluminense stuck to their bold game plan of playing out the back wherever possible - which included some very close shaves on the goalline for veteran goalkeeper Fabio, pressed constantly by City's swarming attackers.

And despite the Brazilian side holding 60 per cent possession in the first half, City still carved them open for a second.

Rodri found Foden to the left of the area and the England international strode forward and crossed, only for Nino to inadvertently divert it past Fabio.

It was a sobering and tough half for Fluminense, whose best chance in the opening period came when Ederson had to superbly palm away Jhon Arias' free header from a corner just before the break.

Image: Phil Foden fired City to a comfortable win

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio made a smart stop to deny Jack Grealish's curling effort before half-time and made three more after the break. First, Foden stung his palms from the edge of the box, with the 43-year-old goalkeeper also equal to Bernardo Silva's header at the rebound.

City then showed ingenuity from a free-kick routine as Foden was slipped in down the left of the box, but Fabio was equal to that effort too.

Guardiola then had a major scare when Rodri went down injured following a rough tackle by Fluminense substitute Alexsander, and while the Spaniard tried to carry on, he went off just after City's third.

That goal came through Alvarez getting down the left to cross for Foden to tap home a deserved goal - but City's thoughts were likely to be on Rodri's injury status.

There was still time for Alvarez to rifle home a fourth from the edge of the area as a fourth sealed Guardiola's fourth Club World Cup - and his 37th trophy as a manager.

Analysis: Are Man City still the best without Rodri?

Image: Rodri congratulates Foden after his goal

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Manchester City officially have the title as best team in the world - but are they still the best without Rodri?

Pep Guardiola's side have lost three Premier League games - and suffered a Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle - without the Spanish midfield lynchpin in their team, which makes his injury withdrawal in the Club World Cup triumph over Fluminense a major concern.

Guardiola has struggled to find a Rodri back-up option. In the Spaniard's last absence, a 1-0 defeat to in-form Aston Villa, the City manager played no out-and-out midfielder.

Rico Lewis, John Stones and Julian Alvarez made up the heartbeat of the champions - and City were overrun in an uncharacteristic poor outing, having just two shots on goal.

And what for the future of Kalvin Phillips? Will his talks over a Juventus move go ahead with Rodri now injured?

Guardiola will be hoping Rodri's injury is of a minor nature. With Erling Haaland still out and Kevin de Bruyne only just returning, not even the best side in the world are capable to hurdle those absentees.

Manchester City return to Premier League action at Everton on Wednesday December 27; kick-off 8.15pm. Pep Guardiola's side then host Sheffield United on Saturday December 30; kick-off 3pm.

