Man City 0-0 Inter: Champions League frustration for Pep Guardiola’s side as they are held by Italian champions

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by a spirited Inter side as the Premier League champions endured a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign.

City dominated the ball but Inter created clear chances on the counter-attack. They had 10 shots in the opening period - the joint-most conceded under Pep Guardiola in a home Champions League tie and more than in any Premier League game.

Guardiola's side were restricted to half-chances - Phil Foden's shot on his return being their best opening before Ilkay Gundogan twice squandered good headed openings - and they could hardly claim to have been at their fluent best. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, will be annoyed by his side's wastefulness on the break.

The evening was made even more awkward when Kevin De Bruyne was substituted at the interval having received treatment late in the first half. His fitness will be a concern to supporters ahead of the Premier League showdown with Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Player ratings: Man City: Ederson (7), Lewis (7), Akanji (6), Dias (6), Gvardiol (6), Rodrigo (6), De Bruyne (6), Bernardo (6), Savinho (6), Grealish (6), Haaland (6).



Subs: Gundogan (6), Foden (6), Doku (n/a)



Inter: Sommer (7), Bisseck (7), Acerbi (7), Bastoni (8), Darmian (6), Barella (7), Calhanoglu (6), Zielinski (6), Augusto (6), Taremi (6), Thuram (6).



Subs: Martinez (6), Mkhitaryan (6), Dumfries (6), Pavard (6), Frattesi (n/a).



Player of the Match: Alessandro Bastoni.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan missed two late chances for Man City with a pair of headers

De Bruyne concern ahead of Arsenal

Asked to confirm the scale of the injury to De Bruyne, Guardiola was unsure of the situation regarding his star playmaker. "I don't know, I did not speak with the doctors yet," he revealed in the press conference. "I will have more info tomorrow."

The incident that appeared to cause De Bruyne trouble happened late in the first half when he came close to capitalising on a Yann Sommer error but found himself crowded out by the goalkeeper on the left angle of the six-yard box and soon pulled up.

Guardiola's decision not to send him out for the second half may have been precautionary but with the game against the Gunners coming up at the weekend it is far from ideal for the Premier League champions. De Bruyne has been in fine form.

At least Foden's return is a welcome one for Guardiola. He may have missed a good opportunity on his right foot but his introduction alongside Gundogan added some impetus to City's play in the second half. Expect him to be a factor at the weekend.

Team news: Pep Guardiola brought in Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Inter lined up with Marcus Thuram up top having scored four in four this season.

Guardiola: I am really satisfied

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola speaking in the press conference:

"We faced a really difficult team, champions of Italy for the last two years, build-up with [Yann] Sommer and [Alessandro] Bastoni, the transition, without pressure on the ball they kill you.

"But I am really satisfied with how we played. We played much better than in the [2023 Champions League] final two years ago against them."

Inzaghi: A giant performance

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi speaking in the press conference:

"I said, 'Well done, guys,' they put in a giant performance. I asked them to play exactly as they did.

"We all know Manchester City and what they are capable of, what they have achieved, especially at home. We knew we had to play a great game and we did this.

"And we created some really good chances as well. We probably should have exploited them better but we worked well as a team and when we work well as a team we make it tough for any opponent.

"It's true that you go into the next game with a lot of confidence after a performance like this. But I would have preferred to have won."

Analysis: City guilty of rare misfire

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at the Etihad Stadium:

It's extremely rare to see Manchester City contained so expertly, for an entire 90 minutes, at home.

The juxtaposition of Simone Inzaghi on the touchline - throwing his arms up in an increasingly animated manner - with his calm and composed players on the pitch told much of the story.

Inter were organised in a shape and system that stifled City, until the closing moments, where a pair of Gundogan headers probably should have made the visitors pay.

Twenty-two shots, five on target, three 'big chances' and an xG of 2.45, but no goals. "They are masters of defending, so deep, they help each other so well," Guardiola reflected. "I like everything on my team today." Everything bar the scoreline.

Man City's night in stats

For just the second time in 42 home Champions League matches under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City failed to find the net, with their other failure a goalless draw with Sporting in March 2022.

Although they failed to win tonight, Man City extended their unbeaten Champions League run to 24 matches, just one behind the record set by Man Utd between 2007 and 2009.

On a night when he could have netted his 100th goal in all competitions for Man City, Erling Haaland had just 14 touches, the fewest of any player to start tonight's game on either side.

Jack Grealish created four chances tonight - since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, the Man City winger has created more chances in the Champions League than any other player (55).

Rico Lewis made his 10th Champions League appearance for Man City, all under Pep Guardiola. He is the third teenager to play 10+ games in the competition under Guardiola, after Bojan (14) and Phil Foden (11).

Story of the match in stats...