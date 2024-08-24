Man City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Erling Haaland hat-trick puts Town to the sword after early shock

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town. Premier League.
Etihad Stadium.
Report and free match highlights as Erling Haaland puts Tractor Boys to the sword with another Premier League hat-trick; Sammie Szmodics had put Ipswich into a shock lead but Haaland's treble and Kevin De Bruyne's simple finish made it a comfortable win for the defending champions
Saturday 24 August 2024 17:56, UK
Erling Haaland netted his 23rd career hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to eventually beat Ipswich Town 4-1.
Kieran McKenna's side took a shock lead through Sammie Szmodics on seven minutes but the champions soon clicked through the gears, albeit they were given some help from some poor Ipswich decision making.
As little as nine minutes after the Szmodics opener, Man City were 3-1 up.
Leif Davis appeared to have got away with a challenge on Savinho, but VAR David Coote sent referee Sam Allison - promoted from fourth official after Michael Salisbury sustained an injury in the warm-up - to the monitor and Haaland stroked home the penalty.
Man City Ederson (6), Lewis (8), Akanji (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), Kovacic (7), De Bruyne (8), Bernardo (7), Savinho (7), Doku (8), Haaland (9)
Subs: Gundogan (7), Grealish (6)
Ipswich: Muric (3), Johnson (6), Greaves (6), Woolfenden (6), Tuanzebe (5), Morsy (5), Luongo (6), Szmodics (7), Hutchinson (6), Delap (6)
Subs: Taylor (6), Chaplin (6), Al-Hamadi (6), Harness (6), Edmundson (6)
Player of the Match: Erling Haaland
One became two moments later when debutant Aro Muric was dispossessed just inside his own box by Savinho, who found Kevin De Bruyne who passed into the empty net.
Muric's head must've been still blurry as just a minute later he darted out trying to cut out a De Bruyne pass, only to see Haaland nod the ball beyond him and finish from a tight angle.
The Ipswich crossbar was then rattled by Rico Lewis and De Bruyne as City threatened a fourth.
Ipswich defended with good organisation after the break and Guardiola turned to his bench, with chants of "Gundo's coming home" filling the air as Ilkay Gundogan was introduced alongside Jack Grealish with 19 minutes remaining.
Haaland claimed the match ball in the 87th minute when he turned on the edge of the box and powered home a low finish.
Having also scored against Chelsea in the season's opening game Haaland now has 67 goals in 68 Premier League appearances, and 94 in all competitions since joining City.