Man City 2-0 Leicester: Jack Grealish ends Premier League goal drought as Pep Guardiola's side rise to fourth

Manchester City cruised to a routine 2-0 victory over Leicester to extend the Foxes' winless run without scoring to an astonishing seven games, one shy of the Premier League record.

Pep Guardiola's side move up to fourth in the chase for a Champions League finish, temporarily displacing Chelsea, while Leicester sink ever closer to the Championship having lost 14 of their last 15 games.

In one of the most one-sided encounters all season, the hosts broke the deadlock inside two minutes as Jack Grealish ended his 16-month wait for a Premier League goal by sweeping Savinho's cutback inside the post after Jeremy Doku had seized possession. Any prospect Leicester might muster a challenge immediately disappeared.

Image: Mads Hermansen reacts after his error allows Omar Marmoush to score Man City's second goal

With Erling Haaland sidelined, Omar Marmoush operated through the middle and added to City's tally when Mads Hermansen effectively threw the ball at his feet and he rifled in off the crossbar.

Leicester offered precious little and failed to register a single shot on target. They finished the game having generated an xG value of 0.02 - the lowest by any top-flight team all season - beating Newcastle's 0.04 against Crystal Palace.

A night which started with City fans arriving late in protest over ticketing matters ended with many Foxes fans leaving early as yet another defeat, one that left them 12 points adrift of safety, was duly confirmed.

Image: Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for 16 months

Guardiola praises 'incredible' Grealish

Man City manager Pep Guardiola speaking about Jack Grealish:

"Jack is an incredible human being in terms of gestures. He's incredibly generous. He scored a goal, made a good game, so it's good. This is a guy who used to play free, between the lines he's got the ability to control the ball and play an extra pass. I'm happy for him. It's not easy when you don't play regularly.

"We miss chances for the third goal but the rest was really good. Maybe we could have scored more. The experiences we've had this season, many times we've conceded a goal and then after lost many points."

Player ratings: Man City: Ederson (6), Nunes (6), Dias (6), Gvardiol (6), O'Reilly (7), Nico (6), Gundogan (6), Savinho (7), Grealish (7), Doku (6), Marmoush (7).



Subs: Mcatee (6), Bobb (n/a), Lewis (n/a), Reis (n/a)



Leicester: Hermansen (4), Thomas (5), Coady (5), Faes (5), Kristiansen (4), Soumare (5), Ndidi (5), Justin (5), El Khannous (6), Daka (5), Vardy (4).



Subs: Skipp (7), Okoli (5), Buonanotte (6), Pereira (6), Ayew (n/a).



Player of the Match: Omar Marmoush

Van Nistelrooy vows to keep fighting

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy:

"The form we're in, if you start a game like this, it's hard in the situation and that makes it extra hard. Away at City you want to have a good start but of course with the turnover in the midfield, and communication between goalkeeper and centre-back for the second goal, you're 2-0 down. That made it very difficult for us.

"We live in reality. We know the situation points wise. We have a responsibility to keep going and we have no other option but to do that. It's got to do with personal pride and honour. We have to do the job as good as you can, that is my drive. That's how I get up every morning. That demands character.

'We've tried different options in different moments, different personnel, overall you can take the conclusion that we struggle to score in any system.

"The most important thing is that I stay at it and evaluate the games and be the best manager I can be with the team in an extremely difficult moment. I expect myself to be the first one to react and keep working."

