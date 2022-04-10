Man City 2-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane's equaliser keeps Premier League title in balance after four-goal thriller

Liverpool came from behind twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium that leaves the Premier League title race still on a knife-edge.

Amid a raucous atmosphere in a game that had been billed as a title decider, Kevin De Bruyne and Diogo Jota traded goals early on before Gabriel Jesus restored City's lead.

But Sadio Mane found a second equaliser for Liverpool early in the second half and though both teams pushed for the winner, it is as you were in the title race - City ahead by a point.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Stones (6), Laporte (7), Cancelo (7), De Bruyne (8), Rodri (6), Silva (7), Jesus (8), Foden (6), Sterling (6).



Subs: Mahrez (6), Grealish (N/A)



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Fabinho (5), Thiago (6), Salah (7), Jota (7), Mane (7).



Subs: Luis Diax (6), Keita (N/A), Firmino (N/A)



Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne

Raheem Sterling had spurned a clear chance even before De Bruyne's shot deflected off Joel Matip and into the corner in the sixth minute, as the game came alive from the kick-off.

Pep Guardiola's side were the dominant force throughout the first half, playing with great intensity, but the quality of Jurgen Klopp's side ensured there was always danger.

Jota's goal made that clear, laid into his path beautifully by Trent Alexander-Arnold's cushioned volley. It silenced the home support - but not for too long.

City's side seemed built to harry and press, the inclusion of Jesus in a Premier League starting line-up for the first time since New Year's Day summing up the plan.

And Guardiola's decision was vindicated when the Brazilian was on the end of Joao Cancelo's angled ball into the penalty box to divert his shot beyond Alisson.

Image: Gabriel Jesus celebrates his goal against Liverpool with Phil Foden

Team news Pep Guardiola made three changes from the midweek clash with Atletico Madrid. Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker returned with Nathan Ake, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping out.



Jurgen Klopp also made three changes from midweek against Benfica and decided to go with Diogo Jota through the middle with Luis Diaz on the bench. Joel Matip returned to partner Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson replaced Naby Keita.

The goalkeepers were prominent in the game, making saves and making mistakes. Alisson invited pressure with his casual passing. Ederson almost put the ball into his own net.

It was City who went into the interval ahead but the lead did not last long, Mohamed Salah setting up Sadio Mane to level things up within moments of the restart.

By now, this was, as Gary Neville put it, the street-fighters of Liverpool with their knockout punches, up against the more controlled football of City. What could separate them?

Raheem Sterling thought he had found a way midway through the second half only to see his goal ruled out as a result of a narrow offside decision.

Both sides chased the winner, Salah seeing a shot deflected wide, Jesus missing the target when there were options in the middle. In the final minute, substitute Riyad Mahrez curled a free-kick wide of the post.

There was still time for Mahrez to attempt an ambitious chip in stoppage time with the goal right in front of him only to see it sail over the bar.

It was exhausting, it was exhilarating. It was indecisive.

The race continues.

Will Man City rue their missed chances?

Image: Momentum chart

On the face of it, Manchester City are in control of the title race in a clearer way than they were before kick-off: Liverpool winning every remaining game might no longer be enough. But they played so well at the Etihad Stadium that there were chances to extend the lead.

Mahrez's misjudged attempt with just about the final kick of the game was a clear opening but there were chances to have chances, a steady stream of pressure late on, and a plethora of openings in the first half that might well have taken the game - and title - from Liverpool.

City supporters should be delighted with their players. The energy levels were high throughout and they were the better team against one of the best teams for long periods. But will they regret that this performance did not bring with it a decisive result?

Liverpool comeback shows their potency

Image: xG

It was tough for Klopp's team for much of that first half and yet they scored a goal against City and were almost through on a number of other occasions. Mane was the quietest of the front three in the first half but then found his goal at the start of the second.

Containing this team for a whole game, even for the Premier League champions, is almost impossible. For all City's good play, it would not have been a huge shock had Salah been able to curl the ball into the corner and win the game with his late chance.

Styles make fights and this title race is made epic because these teams have different strengths. City had more of the ball and more shots. But they never really had the total control that is typical of them at their best. Not against this Liverpool team.

April 13 - Benfica (h) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Man City (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals

April 19 - Man United (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

To be rearranged: Wolves (a) Premier League

April 13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16 - Liverpool (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals

April 20 - Brighton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Watford (h) Premier League

April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg *

May 8 - Newcastle (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *



* Subject to progress