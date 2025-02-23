Man City 0-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai help Reds open 11-point gap at top of Premier League

Liverpool eased to a convincing 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points.

Knowing Arsenal had already lost to West Ham on Saturday, Arne Slot's ruthless Reds seized their opportunity to stretch the gap even further in their pursuit of a first title since 2019-20.

"It is all over," concluded Sky Sports' Roy Keane. "Manchester City have been amazing last few years but you're looking at Liverpool as the new champions."

"Beating Manchester City home and away is as big a statement as you can make," said Jamie Carragher.

The game was changed by two moments of first-half brilliance: a creative set-piece finished by Mohamed Salah and a precise low strike from Dominik Szoboszlai, teed up by Salah - his 40th goal contribution of the season.

Salah giving Messi vibes Mo Salah has now scored and assisted in 11 Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a single season in one of Europe's big five leagues since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2014-15.

City caused untold problems out wide as Jeremy Doku, completing a staggering 13 dribbles, was a menace all game, but had no focal point and even less threat with Erling Haalnd missing through injury. Their domestic reign looks to be meeting a rather unceremonious end.

Pep Guardiola's side finish the weekend 20 points shy of the league leaders to underline their startling decline, the furthest they have been from the top of the table since July 2020. Qualification for next year's Champions League is now their relatively modest aim.

Player ratings: Magic Mo delights Man City: Ederson (6), Lewis (6), Khusanov (6), Ake (5), Gvardiol (6), Nico (6), Savinho (7), De Bruyne (4), Foden (6), Doku (7), Marmoush (6).



Subs: Mcatee (6), Gundogan (n/a), Dias (n/a), Kovacic (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Robertson (5), Can Dijk (7), Konate (7), Alexander-Arnold (5), Mac Allister (6), Gravenberch (6), Jones (6), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (9), Diaz (8).



Subs: Tsimikas (6), Endo (6), Gakpo (n/a), Elliot (n/a), Quansah (n/a).



Player of the Match: Mo Salah

Analysis: Liverpool's title to lose

The visiting Liverpool fans chanted about winning the league throughout the game. When victory was sealed they stayed behind to bellow out "we shall not be moved". After such a compelling win over a once-formidable opponent, that statement is as close as it has ever been to reality. Liverpool are unlikely to be dislodged from such a position of power. They barely look like blinking.

Nervy performances against Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa had raised questions over how Arne Slot's would cope with the pressure of the run-in but they responded emphatically against City. Jurgen Klopp did the double over Pep Guardiola in his first season in charge, but never since. Slot has also done it at the first time of asking.

"In every other league a lead like this would be very comfortable but not in this one," the Dutchman warned post-match. He fails to accept the label of 'champions in wait' so early in the season. A wise approach. But as of now, this is surely Liverpool's title to lose.

'Liverpool will feel unbeatable after title-defining win'

Image: Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after doubling Liverpool's lead at the Etihad

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"They haven't won it obviously, but they have, yeah.

"In years gone by I've got involved in debates with other people, that Arsenal didn't need to come here and win. You do. You do have to come here and win, and I think I always felt that, maybe it didn't always happen when I played.

"But to really make a statement when you're trying to take a title off someone, when you're trying to really ram it home that you are worthy title winners, you need to go and do something different.

"Liverpool are not just going 11 points clear, which puts them in an incredible position, but psychologically you feel unbeatable after a game like today."

Salah: Liverpool need another title

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told Sky Sports:

"We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.

"It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here. They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager, I am glad in the end we won the game. It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible.

"Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us. We try to win each game."

Slot: Nothing certain in Premier League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot:

"I've said many times it's so hard to judge the league table before every game is played. We are in a good position but we also know how hard it was for us to win against Wolves.

"In every other league having a lead like this would be very comfortable, except for this one - every game gives you so many challenges.

"No one saw us as a title contender in the beginning of the season and I think no one in the world of football would have expected City not to be so close to the top."

Pep: City's future is bright

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"If you lose, you have to lose the way we lost today. I saw many things that this club has a bright future with the players that we have.

"Except Kevin De Bruyne and maybe Nathan Ake, all the players are so young. What the club decides next for the future, there is a bright future in the next years.

"Everyone knows that a part will be here next season for the older players but we have to build for the next step. There is a question of time. Even with the amount of absences we have, we played well. They break the lines and can break behind you. They really threaten, but we bring them there and all we missed is the final third.

"We are far away. We will see in the future. What we have done in previous seasons is good but now we are away from them. We played with personality which was really good."

Story of the match in stats...