Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez doubles seal emphatic derby win

Manchester City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League as doubles from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez inspired the champions to a commanding 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United.

De Bruyne got City off to the perfect start five minutes into the 187th Manchester derby, slotting home his 50th Premier League goal.

Jadon Sancho, on his first Etihad Stadium appearance, provided temporary respite for United in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo with a well-taken equaliser midway through the first half, but De Bruyne's second ensured City led - deservedly - at the break.

Mahrez brilliantly volleyed in City's third from a corner to wrap up the statement victory 22 minutes from time, and amid the fever-pitch celebrations among the home faithful, the Algerian underscored the champions' dominance with a late, VAR-awarded fourth.

City's victory sees them respond to Liverpool's title challenge and reinstate their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while a first defeat since January 3 leaves United in fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

Clinical City widen chasm to United

City's start was fast and emphatic, and United's plan was thrown out of the window inside five minutes, De Bruyne losing his marker Alex Telles and slotting past David de Gea after clinical link-up play between Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva down the left flank.

To their credit United kept their cool, and their faith in Ralf Rangnick's instructions, to prevent a City pile-on, and almost produced an immediate response, with only Ederson's smothering save preventing Fred from drawing the visitors level.

Team news Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Manchester derby with a hip injury, while Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw were absent after testing positive for Covid. Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho returned as Ralf Rangnick made three changes to the team held to a goalless draw by Watford.

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker returned as Man City made three changes following Saturday’s late 1-0 win at Everton.

And United hit back on 22 minutes, with Sancho silencing the City fans on his return to the Etihad with a clinical finish into the bottom corner after he collected Paul Pogba's intelligent cross-field switch and cutting inside Kyle Walker.

That goal only seemed to poke the hornet's nest, and parity lasted a mere five minutes. Phil Foden's wonderous flick over Victor Lindelof and low shot forced a save from De Gea, and from the ensuing melee where Silva tried to convert, the ball fell to De Bruyne to ram home his second.

City could have been further ahead at the break or level, with Foden dragging a shot wide on the counter before Sancho blazed over from an identical position from which he had earlier scored.

City's dominance was aided by a lethargic start to the second half from United, whose insistence in playing out from the back saw them contribute to their own problems. And, after Foden, Mahrez and De Bruyne all had sights of the United goal, the pressure finally told.

De Bruyne's beautifully-flighted corner found Mahrez on the edge of the box and, afforded time by an intelligent block from Rodri, he lashed in City's third in stunning fashion.

Not content with their two-goal lead, City looked to add further salt into United wounds. Joao Cancelo nearly did so in spectacular fashion, with De Gea thwarted his late bicycle kick, before a final blow was administered when Mahrez raced in behind, found the United net, and survived a marginal VAR check for offside to underlined the chasm between these Manchester rivals.

