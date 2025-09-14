Man City 3-0 Man Utd: Erling Haaland scores twice after Phil Foden's opener as City leapfrog United with derby win

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City got back on track with a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden headed City in front inside the first half but Ruben Amorim's side were in the game until Haaland took it away from them in the second half. Jeremy Doku and then Bernardo Silva twice sent him clear and the Norwegian striker did the rest.

Gianluigi Donnarumma did have to pull off one spectacular save on his Premier League debut to keep out Bryan Mbeumo but Benjamin Sesko struggled for service and for all United's endeavour they lacked the cutting edge that Haaland brings to this City side.

That was proven late in the game as United missed chance after chance. City's win puts Pep Guardiola's side back on track after back-to-back defeats prior to the international break, lifting them above a United side who now have four points from their four games.

In the closing stages, it was the name of Ricky Hatton chanted repeatedly by the home support. News of the boxing legend's shock passing had broken earlier in the day and there were emotional tributes beforehand. He would have enjoyed the result.

Player ratings Man City: Donnarumma (8), Khusanov (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O'Reilly (7), Rodri (7), Bernardo (7), Reijnders (6), Foden (8), Doku (8), Haaland (9).



Subs used: Gonzalez (6), Savinho (6), Bobb (n/a), Ake (n/a).



Man Utd: Bayindir (6), Yoro (6), De Ligt (6), Shaw (5), Mazraoui (5), Dorgu (6), Ugarte (5), Fernandes (5), Mbeumo (6), Sesko (5), Amad (6).



Subs used: Mainoo (6), Maguire (5), Casemiro (5), Zirkzee (6).



Foden dedicates win to Hatton

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Foden dedicated Manchester City's victory to Hatton. "I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family," he explained. "It was all for him and we are delighted with the result."

This was Foden's first start of the season, having skipped England duty to work on his fitness. There were no signs of his ankle troubles, playing with confidence when deep and still making those forward runs in support of Haaland from a central position.

Doku was the architect of his goal, the tricky winger shifting the ball quickly to break United's back line before finding his team-mate's head with the cross at the second attempt. But there was more to Foden's display than that with silky skills throughout.

A delightful flick to Doku allowed the Belgian to assist Haaland for the key second goal. Foden was not at his best last season after winning the player-of-the-year award in the previous campaign. If he can get back to that level, what a boost that would be for City.

Team news headlines Manchester City made six changes with Gianluigi Donnarumma making his Premier League debut and Phil Foden coming in for his first start of the season.

Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte came in for Manchester United as Benjamin Sesko was also introduced for his full Premier League debut.

Player of the match: Erling Haaland

Haaland came into this derby clash fresh from putting five past Moldova for Norway and it was his sharpness that took the game away from United after the break. He could have had a hat-trick, hitting the post when it appeared easier for him to score.

But his two finishes were emphatic, the first of them coming at a time when United were pushing for an equaliser. Haaland has now scored five goals in four Premier League appearances this season, showcasing the sort of firepower that took City to two titles.

Amorim's record only worsens

Following Tottenham's win over West Ham, United are now bottom of the Premier League table since Amorim's arrival among the 17 clubs that have been in the competition throughout that period. It is a damning indictment on his record.

Amorim's Premier League win rate stands at 26 per cent. Among managers to have taken charge of at least 20 top-flight games for Manchester United, only Alfred Albut (20 per cent) and Scott Duncan (24 per cent) have a lower win ratio at this level for the club.

Their four points from four games is also their poorest start to a Premier League season since doing the same in the inaugural campaign over 30 years ago. Sir Alex Ferguson's side recovered to win the title that season. Nobody is expecting a repeat of that feat.

Amorim: I am not going to change

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim asked about winning eight of his 31 Premier League games in charge:

"Guys, I understand that and I accept it. So it's not a record that you should have in Manchester United.

"There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that. But I'm not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man."

He added: "The record says everything. So I understand. My message is that I'm going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club.

"That was always the same message. And then it's not my decision, the rest. So until I'm here, I will do my best. I really want to win games. So I'm suffering more than them."

