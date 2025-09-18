Man City 2-0 Napoli: Erling Haaland punishes 10 men to bring up 50 Champions League goals in record time

Manchester City produced a dominant performance to win 2-0 against 10-man Napoli in their Champions League opener at the Etihad Stadium.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo's red card midway through the first half made the task too tough for the Italian side with Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku scoring the goals in the second period for Pep Guardiola's team in what turned out to be a one-sided affair in Manchester.

The match had been billed as Kevin De Bruyne's emotional return following the City legend's summer exit and the home fans paid tribute with 'King Kev' banners and warm applause, but the first-half red card for Di Lorenzo led to his early substitution.

Player ratings Man City: Donnarumma (6), Khusanov (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O’Reilly (7), Rodri (7), Bernardo (7), Reijnders (7), Foden (8), Doku (8), Haaland (8).



Subs: Gonzalez (6), Savinho (6), Bobb (n/a), Lewis (n/a), Ake (n/a).



Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic (8), Di Lorenzo (4), Beukema (7), Buongiorno (7), Spinazzola (7), Lobotka (6), Politano (8), Anguissa (6), De Bruyne (6), McTominay (6), Hojlund (5).



Subs: Olivera (6), Jesus (6), Gilmour (6), Neres (6), Elmas (6).



Player of the match: Phil Foden.

It took a VAR review for the Napoli skipper to be sent off but the replays clearly showed he had failed to get a foot on the ball, his outstretched boot catching Haaland when the Norwegian was clean through. De Bruyne's return over just like that.

Antonio Conte knew that it would be a case of dogged resistance thereafter, for which he required graft not craft and his players responded with some stoic defending. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic produced a series of stunning saves to keep Napoli level at the break.

City had 16 shots in the first half alone but Napoli could not keep them out indefinitely. Phil Foden's scooped pass found Haaland and the striker's deft header was too good for even Milinkovic-Savic. Fifty Champions League goals in just 49 games. The fastest ever.

Doku danced through to add a second soon after. The Belgium winger starred in the Manchester derby win at the weekend alongside Foden and Haaland. In this form, Guardiola's trio of attackers go into Sunday's showdown with Arsenal full of optimism.

Arsenal

Manchester City Sunday 21st September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Guardiola: Man City have a different feeling

Man City manager Pep Guardiola speaking on TNT:

"We started better than the last season when we drew against Inter here. We played a lot of minutes against 10, it was an advantage, but at the same time we were not, I would say, stressed in that situation. But we played well with 11 and it was a big victory against an incredible side.

"The team in the last two games took another feeling. Our composure defensively, offensively, our body language is unbelievably good.

"It's a tough week. We have an incredible challenge on Sunday, but going there with these feelings is much better."

On Doku: "In smaller spaces, over five metres, he's unstoppable. If you come inside, then you can attack central defenders. The last two games were really, really good."

Haaland's Champions League record

The striker's 50 goals have come in just 49 Champions League appearances, which is 13 fewer than it took previous record holder Ruud van Nistelrooy to achieve the feat.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Haaland has now scored 130 goals for Manchester City in 151 appearances across all competitions, with 74 of those goals coming in 71 games at the Etihad Stadium.

He goes into Sunday's showdown against Arsenal in fine form having scored an astonishing 12 goals in seven appearances for club and country so far this season.

Conte: De Bruyne sub was the only option

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Conte explains why he substituted Kevin De Bruyne 26 minutes into his Man City return at the Etihad.

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte speaking on TNT:

"It's already difficult to play against Manchester City, 11 vs 11. After 20 minutes it was impossible.

"Defensively we were really good and the two goals I think that we can do much better, but I don't have anything to tell to my players because the commitment, the attitude was good. If we continued 11 vs 11 we could see another game in my opinion.

On the red card: "Honestly, I didn't see the situation. The game was ruined with the red card but I don't know if he is right. The referee made this decision and we have to accept it.

On taking off De Bruyne: "It was the only substitution that I could do. I was really sorry for him because it was the game against his old team but I think Kevin understood it very well."

Image: Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne looks frustrated during the UEFA Champions League game against Man City

Image: De Bruyne's touch map for Napoli against Man City

Tough Manchester return for Napoli trio

While there was genuine disappointment that De Bruyne's return was so fleeting, the City supporters certainly enjoyed serenading Rasmus Hojlund from the field. The striker, on loan from Manchester United, endured a miserable evening as he toiled alone up front.

Hojlund's time in Manchester was rather less heralded than his Belgian team-mate but the 22-year-old striker made a strong start to his Napoli career with a goal in the 3-1 win over Fiorentina and would have been hoping to send a message. It was not to be.

Scott McTominay, another former United player, put in a shift in midfield but could not showcase the attacking side of his game that has so lit up Serie A since his move last year. This night belonged to City from the moment Di Lorenzo trudged off the field.