Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Sumptuous Julian Alvarez strike earns Pep Guardiola's side second Premier League win

Manchester City cruised to their second victory of the season thanks to a stunning Julian Alvarez strike, earning a deserved 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Two of the Premier League's big winners on opening weekend squared off at a jubilant Etihad Stadium, but there was no sign of the Newcastle that put five past Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's side outclassing their visitors in almost every department.

Newcastle haven't won in 18 league visits to City's Manchester home - which treated fans to a treble celebration pre-match, complete with a trio of trophies and rousing fireworks, before Alvarez got to work dismantling the latest side to fall victim of City's imperious home record.

Image: Phil Foden provided the assist for Julien Alvarez' strike

Phil Foden was majestic in possession, using a no-look pass to tee up Alvarez' smasher in the 31st minute, which somehow ended up being the only breakthrough of a game littered with chances for Erling Haaland - although only half of the forward's four efforts hit the desired target.

Newcastle improved after the break but were powerless to prevent the newly-crowned Super Cup champions from extending their impressive run to 17 straight wins at the Etihad.

