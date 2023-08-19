 Skip to content
Manchester City vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 1

  • J Álvarez (31st minute)

Newcastle United 0

    Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Sumptuous Julian Alvarez strike earns Pep Guardiola's side second Premier League win

    Match report and free highlights as Julian Alvarez struck a first-half winner to earn Manchester City their second win of the season; Phil Foden teed up the Argentine with a clever no-look pass; City are yet to concede in the Premier League

    By Laura Hunter

    Saturday 19 August 2023 22:08, UK

    FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester City against Newcastle in the Premier League.

    Manchester City cruised to their second victory of the season thanks to a stunning Julian Alvarez strike, earning a deserved 1-0 win over Newcastle.

    Two of the Premier League's big winners on opening weekend squared off at a jubilant Etihad Stadium, but there was no sign of the Newcastle that put five past Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's side outclassing their visitors in almost every department.

    Newcastle haven't won in 18 league visits to City's Manchester home - which treated fans to a treble celebration pre-match, complete with a trio of trophies and rousing fireworks, before Alvarez got to work dismantling the latest side to fall victim of City's imperious home record.

    Julian Alvarez celebrates with Phil Foden after opening the scoring for Manchester City against Newcastle
    Image: Phil Foden provided the assist for Julien Alvarez' strike

    Phil Foden was majestic in possession, using a no-look pass to tee up Alvarez' smasher in the 31st minute, which somehow ended up being the only breakthrough of a game littered with chances for Erling Haaland - although only half of the forward's four efforts hit the desired target.

    Newcastle improved after the break but were powerless to prevent the newly-crowned Super Cup champions from extending their impressive run to 17 straight wins at the Etihad.

    What's next?

    Manchester City's next game is away to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday August 27, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

    Sheffield United
    Manchester City

    Sunday 27th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

    Pep Guardiola's side then host Fulham on Saturday September 2 - kick-off 3pm.

    Newcastle are next in action on Sunday August 27 when they host Liverpool in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

    Newcastle United
    Liverpool

    Sunday 27th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

    The Magpies then travel to Brighton on Saturday September 2, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 5.30pm.

