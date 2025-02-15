Man City 4-0 Newcastle: Omar Marmoush scores 14-minute first-half hat-trick as slick City hammer Magpies

Omar Marmoush scored a 14-minute hat-trick as Manchester City blew Newcastle away 4-0 at the Etihad to gain an upper hand in the race for a Champions League place.

The game was decided in the first half by City's impressive January signing, with the scoreline feeling somewhat surprising given the recent plight of the two sides. Man City were as compelling as Newcastle were calamitous.

The hosts, warming up for Wednesday's trip to Real Madrid, went direct to score their first as goalkeeper Ederson - registering his third assist of the season - played a 60-yard pass to Marmoush and he calmly lobbed Martin Dubravka with a measured finish (19).

Five minutes later Marmoush beat Dubravka at his near post, and for his final act of a scintillating first period, swept home from Savinho's neat cutback without a single Newcastle defender anywhere near. Eddie Howe called his side's performance "painful to watch."

To add insult to injury, substitute James Mcatee scored a simple fourth from a corner (84) as Newcastle went down with a whimper.

Perhaps City's only sour note occurred shortly after Mcatee's crowning moment when Erling Haaland went down clutching his knee and was immediatley withdrawn, with City travelling to the Spanish capital in four days' time to contest the second leg of their European play-off with Real.

Pep Guardiola reduced the concern by confirming he had not received any "bad news" from medical staff post match.

City rise to fourth in the Premier League table, while Newcastle, who had won each of their last four on the road before this game, slip to seventh.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (8), Lewis (7), Khusanov (7), Stones (8), Gvardiol (7), Nico (7), Gundogan (7), Savinho (7), Foden (7), Marmoush (9), Haaland (7).



Subs: Doku (6), Mcatee (7), O'Reilly (n/a), Kovacic (n/a), Nunes (n/a).



Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Hall (5), Burn (5), Schar (6), Trippier (5), Willock (4), Tonali (5), Guimaraes (5), Gordon (5), Isak (4), Murphy (5).



Subs: Livramento (6), Miley (6), Longstaff (n/a), Wilson (n/a), Krafth (n/a).



Player of the match: Omar Marmoush

Analysis: Man City flair reappears at opportune moment

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

A performance that harked back to the Manchester City of old. And an individual display from Omar Marmoush that will serve long in the memory. City might have morphed into a moments team this season but this result felt like more than just a moment. It was a statement.

Before thrashing Newcastle many were questioning City's muscle in the top-four fight. Many were querying their appetite for it. But Pep Guardiola's side showed they have the stomach. Such momentum may prove invaluable as they attempt to overturn a deficit in Madrid next week.

Marmoush was the star of the show, every bit a £60m player, and his energy was infectious. His buzz seemed to breathe a new lease of life into team-mates who have looked below par in recent weeks.

Suddenly Ilkay Gundogan's legs worked. Phil Foden's passing was crisp. Rico Lewis' defending resolute. Latest signing Nico Gonzalez, who Guardiola dubbed "mini-Rodri" post-match, was impressive too.

City looked revived as they earned their best Premier League home win of the season - their biggest overall since May 2024 - and in turn proved they are far from done yet.

Guardiola gives Haaland update and dubs Nico 'mini Rodri'

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

On Marmoush: "We knew with his dynamism he would do good. Hopefully he can handle the biggest compliments that are coming because this is non-stop. His movements in behind, attacks the space and helps us to create. When we played the way we played today everyone is better, even the manager."

On Haaland injury scare: "When he was down everyone was scared. But he stood up and walked off smiling like always. I didn't speak with him. But the doctor hasn't come with bad news so hopefully everything is fine."

On the general performance and impact of Nico Gonzalez: "I would like to tell you the secret why [it worked so well]. After that you will ask my why we didn't do it before. Always the intention is to do it, but before it didn't work.

"The presence of Nico helped us a lot, the 50/50 balls he won. He is aggressive and smart, but still so young, only 23. Like a mini-Rodri - a big compliment, but he has a feeling for it. He's going to help us and has adapted on the group so, so well."

Howe: We need to go back to basics

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe:

"We're very disappointed with our general performance. I expected us to be competitive. Off the ball, it wasn't there, we were off on our duels. They are the best team in the Premier League in the build-up phase - they keep the ball for long periods of time. We didn't get that bit right.

"We're far from perfect. We have days where we can look far from the team we are when we're on it.

"We were much better in the second period but the game was gone. It was painful to watch from the sidelines, we were a yard off and allowed their players too much space. I know a lot has been made of their run but with the ball City are the best in the league. Back to basics for us next week."

