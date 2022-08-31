Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick makes it nine goals in five Premier League games

Erling Haaland made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Norwegian took his tally for the Premier League season to nine in just his fifth appearance in the competition with all three of his goals coming in the first half as Steve Cooper's newly-promoted side just could not cope with City's new centre-forward.

A wonderful strike from Joao Cancelo made it four before two goals by the impressive Julian Alvarez on his full Premier League debut capped the night for Pep Guardiola's side.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after completing a first-half hat-trick

The victory keeps the Premier League champions within two points of early leaders Arsenal in the table, while Nottingham Forest remain on four points.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Stones (8), Dias (7), Cancelo (8), Rodri (8), Silva (8), Gundogan (8), Alvarez (9), Haaland (10), Foden (8)



Subs: Palmer (6), Mahrez (7), Gomez (6), De Bruyne (7), Lewis (6)



Nott'm Forest: Henderson (5), Williams (6), McKenna (6), Worrall (5), Kouyate (6), Lodi (6), Yates (5), O’Brien (6), Freuler (6), Johnson (5), Gibbs-White (5)



Subs: Awoniyi (6), Dennis (6), Colback (6), Toffolo (6), Biancone (6)



Man of the match: Erling Haaland

How Haaland and Alvarez ran riot

City were in total control from the outset with Forest content to defend deep. That tactic was always likely to be a risky approach when the opposition forward is the biggest presence in the penalty box, quicker and stronger than everyone else in it.

Haaland's first goal came when he got to the ball first from Phil Foden's cross and the second came not long after. Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson's pass only found Bernardo Silva and City succeeded in smartly working the ball to their striker once again.

Team news Pep Guardiola made two changes to the Man City team with Ilkay Gundogan coming in for Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez replacing Riyad Mahrez.



Steve Cooper changed three of his Nottingham Forest side with Renan Lodi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler replacing Harry Toffolo, Steve Cook and Jesse Lingard.

This time Haaland showed his unselfish side, feeding Foden only for the ball to break back to him so that he could tap it into the net. The third was similarly straightforward. A header from near the line as he latched onto a nodded centre from John Stones.

Stones himself had seen a goal disallowed by that point - Haaland the provider - while Forest's only opening came when Renan Lodi, making his debut following his arrival from Atletico Madrid, headed wide of the post. There was little for Forest fans to cling to.

Image: Erling Haaland opens the scoring for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest

It did not stop them singing but nor did the support stop City scoring. Cancelo's fourth was superb, a powerful shot from the edge of the box. Alvarez's first goal - the fifth - was deserved. It was a reward for an enterprising full debut having earlier struck the post.

His second, arrowed into the top corner with his left foot, underlined the Argentine's vast potential and why Guardiola insists he will be comfortable resting Haaland at some point with this busy schedule. But not just yet. Not when his No 9 is in this form.

Haaland's start in stats

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals after five Premier League appearances, a new competition record, surpassing Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero (both eight).

Haaland became only the seventh player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back games in the competition and the first since Harry Kane in December 2017.

Manchester City scored five or more goals in a Premier League game for the 32nd time under Pep Guardiola, which accounts for 14 per cent of their games under the Spaniard in the competition. It is more than twice as many such games as any other side in this time.

Manchester City's tally of 18 goals after five games is the most in their history at this stage of a league campaign. The last side to exceed 18 after five games in the Premier League were Manchester United in 2011-12 (21 goals).

Guardiola: 'This is an extra energy for all of us'

"We have two strikers with incredible quality," said Guardiola afterwards. Talk about an understatement.

The two new arrivals bring that box threat - that ability to smell the goal, according to Guardiola - and though the City head coach had talked of resting Haaland to play Alvarez, this was a reminder that he could always pair them. It can be a ruthless combination.

"They are both incredible finishers and in games like today that is so important. Against teams that will defend deep, having the two guys there who have that incredible smell to score goals will help." Just their presence at the club might help Man City too.

Guardiola was wary not to criticise Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko when asked if the new signings had brought greater hunger to the team. But he took the point. "They are nice people, nice guys, but sometimes a team has to shake a little."

He spoke of how Haaland is around the academy players in the canteen, the buzz that it has brought to everyone at the club. Haaland never was able to win the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. Alvarez is in Europe for the first time. Both are 22. Their time is now.

"I have that feeling that they want to prove themselves to the world in the toughest league in the world. They have that ambition. This is an extra energy for all of us." Even him? "A little bit. They change me. They improve me. I have to improve myself in front of them."

There are still issues to address if they are to retain this Premier League trophy. Guardiola believes his team must do better in dealing with set pieces and transitions. But with these two around, it will matter a little bit less. There is leeway when you are as potent as this.

Cooper: 'This defeat won't define us'

Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BT Sport:

"First and foremost, they are an incredible team. You have to be more than perfect to succeed against them. But at the same time, I thought we were naive with the goals we gave away in the first half. We made it an even tougher task than it was at the start.

"We didn't give up. We kept going. The massive learning curve in the game is just how ruthless the league is and particularly these teams right at the top. They are brilliant.

"A tough night. The supporters were amazing, so thank you to them. They never gave up either. We've got to make sure now that we draw a line under it quickly. It won't define us."

