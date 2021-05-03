Man City vs PSG preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Man City and PSG on Tuesday.
Team news
Defender Eric Garcia is Manchester City's only absentee for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
The Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season and expected to join Barcelona, is ruled out after suffering a fever.
Fellow centre-back John Stones comes back into consideration after being unavailable for Saturday's win at Crystal Palace due to a domestic suspension.
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match at the Etihad Stadium having missed the weekend's league win over Lens with a calf injury.
Video footage circulating on social media showed the World Cup winner limping on his arrival in Manchester, but Pep Guardiola has no doubts over Mbappe's availability.
"He's going to play. I'm looking forward to him playing," Guardiola said. "For the football, for the game itself, hopefully he can play."
How to follow
Opta stats
- Manchester City are unbeaten in all four previous European meetings with Paris SG (W2 D2), winning their last home match against them in April 2016 in the second leg of that season's UEFA Champions League quarter final.
- Paris SG have only faced AC Milan (four times) more often without winning in the UEFA Champions League than they have against Man City (three). They won away at Man Utd earlier in the campaign and are the sixth team to face both Manchester clubs away in the same European season, but none of the previous five won both games.
- Manchester City have won their last six UEFA Champions League matches and victory here would see them break the record for the longest ever winning run by an English team in European Cup/Champions League history. Three other sides have won six in a row: Manchester United (1965-66), Leeds United (1969-70) and Arsenal (2005).
- Excluding this tie, in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, there have been 47 instances of an English side winning the first leg of a two-legged knockout tie away from home, and on all 47 occasions the English side has progressed.
- Paris SG progressed from their last UEFA Champions League knockout tie when losing the first leg, recovering a 2-1 first leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in last season's last 16 to progress 3-2 on aggregate. However, in their major UEFA European history, the French side have never progressed after losing the first leg of a knockout tie at home.
- Should Man City progress, they would reach their first UEFA European final for 51 years, since winning the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup final against Górnik Zabrze. This would break the record for the longest gap between appearances in UEFA European finals, held by Sporting CP (41 years between 1964 Cup Winners' Cup final and 2005 UEFA Cup final).
- Manchester City have won 10 of their 11 UEFA Champions matches this season (D1), scoring 23 goals and conceding only four. They will become the first English side to win 11 games in a single European Cup/Champions League season if they beat Paris SG, breaking Manchester United's record of 10 wins in 2002-03.
- This will be Pep Guardiola's 63rd game in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, the outright most of any manager, breaking Carlo Ancelotti's record of 62. In all competitions, the Manchester City boss has beaten Mauricio Pochettino 11 times in his managerial career, only defeating Manuel Pellegrini and Sean Dyche more often (12 each).
- Paris SG striker Kylian Mbappé failed to attempt a single shot in the first leg against Man City, the first time he's ever started a UEFA Champions League match and failed to do so. However, he did score in his only previous appearance at the Etihad, netting for Monaco in February 2017.
- Three of Kevin De Bruyne's 10 UEFA Champions League goals for Man City have been scored against Paris SG, with the French side the only team he's scored more than once against. He could be the second player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances against Paris SG, after Neymar.