Man City vs PSG preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Man City and PSG on Tuesday.

Team news

Defender Eric Garcia is Manchester City's only absentee for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season and expected to join Barcelona, is ruled out after suffering a fever.

Fellow centre-back John Stones comes back into consideration after being unavailable for Saturday's win at Crystal Palace due to a domestic suspension.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match at the Etihad Stadium having missed the weekend's league win over Lens with a calf injury.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the World Cup winner limping on his arrival in Manchester, but Pep Guardiola has no doubts over Mbappe's availability.

"He's going to play. I'm looking forward to him playing," Guardiola said. "For the football, for the game itself, hopefully he can play."

Opta stats

