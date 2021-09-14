Manchester City vs RB Leipzig preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved as Manchester City host Leipzig in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.
The pair were both unused substitutes at Leicester on Saturday after overcoming ankle and foot injuries respectively.
Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus during the international break, so former England international Scott Carson could be on the bench.
Former City defender Angelino could feature for RB Leipzig after getting 58 minutes under his belt on his return from a muscular injury in the 4-1 weekend defeat to Bayern Munich.
Marcel Halstenberg (ankle) is facing a race to be fit, while defender Marcelo Saracchi continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate knee injury.
How to follow
Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- This will be the first meeting between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in European competition, while Pep Guardiola's side won all four of their games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League last season (two wins against both Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach).
- After winning their first two UEFA Champions League games against English opposition (both v Spurs in 2019-20), RB Leipzig have lost three of their last four such fixtures in the competition, including two defeats to Liverpool in 2020-21.
- Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 17 games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (W13 D4), with their last such defeat coming in September 2018 versus Lyon. Since Guardiola took charge of Manchester City, they have only lost three of their 30 games in the group stage of the competition (W20 D7).
- Manchester City have won 49 of their 90 UEFA Champions League games so far (D16 L25) - they could become the second fastest team to 50 wins in the tournament's history, with Real Madrid the quickest to 50 wins in 88 games, achieved in 2003.
- RB Leipzig have lost three of their previous four away games in the UEFA Champions League (W1), while failing to score in all three defeats; two of which came versus English opponents (0-5 v Manchester United and 0-2 v Liverpool).