Man City vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Champions Manchester City are again without defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League.

The pair are both still troubled by the muscular injuries that kept them out of the midweek Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Fellow centre-back Nathan Ake, whose father died during the game on Wednesday, is expected to be available. Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen is still out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to say sorry for saying he hopes more fans attend their game with Southampton than the win over RB Leipzig - and says if there was a problem with supporters he would have no problem stepping aside.

Striker Shane Long will be available for Southampton after completing his isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

Midfielder Will Smallbone is back in full team training after eight months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury but is not expected to be rushed back into match action.

Winger Theo Walcott and midfielder Stuart Armstrong are still sidelined with calf muscle issues.

How to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look ahead to this week's action as Tottenham host Chelsea, Aston Villa take on Everton and West Ham go up against Manchester United.

Follow Man City vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Jones Knows prediction - PLAY SUPER 6 FOR FREE!

If it looks like a home win, quacks like a home win, then it is probably a home win. You do not need me to tell you that. And odds of 1/9 with Sky Bet certainly back that theory up.

Instead of fumbling around trying to sniff out some betting value in the outright match prices, my eyes are firmly focused on Manchester City players in the various goalscorer markets. A price that jumps out to me is the 25/1 with Sky Bet about Ferran Torres scoring with a header, something he has already done this season in the win over Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has started the Spaniard in all six matches across all competitions this season - clearly he likes the way he leads the line.

Although ripe for improvement in that position, Torres does have the instincts to get in where it hurts and should be thriving in that central role with the amount of quality ammunition coming in from wide areas. This is especially relevant for this encounter as Southampton are notoriously sloppy at defending direct balls into their box. Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over in 2018, Saints have allowed 84 headed shots on target - the third highest of any Premier League team with 22 of those headers finding the net.

SCORE PREDICTION: 4-0

BETTING ANGLE: Ferran Torres to score a header (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to repeat his team's 2019 win against Manchester City this weekend.