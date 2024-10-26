Man City 1-0 Southampton: Erling Haaland goal takes City top of the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck a first-half winner as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

It looked an ominous afternoon for winless Saints when the striker netted after just five minutes, but that was the end of the scoring as Russell Martin's side dug in under constant pressure.

Haaland had two efforts cleared off the line and also missed a sitter from close range, and that wastefulness allowed Saints to put pressure on City in stoppage time, but they could not find a dramatic equaliser.

City move to the top of the table, above Liverpool, who play Arsenal on Super Sunday.

The win means City extended their unbeaten league sequence at the Etihad Stadium to 35 games since a loss to Brentford almost two years ago. It was the usual control on show from Pep Guardiola's men yet Saints had their moments.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (7), Lewis (7), Akanji (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), Kovacic (7), Bernardo (7), Nunes (7), Savinho (8), Foden (7), Haaland (7)



Subs: Gundogan (7)



Southampton: Ramsdale (7), Stephens (6), Harwood-Bellis (6), Bednarek (6), Walker-Peters (7), Manning (6), Downes (6), Lallana (6), Dibling (6), Fernandes (6), Archer (6)



Subs: Armstrong (7), Bree (6), Aribo (6), Onuachu (6)



Player of the Match: Savinho

Despite some good possession and plenty of creditable defensive resilience, a Saints side with just one point to their name did look tame in forward areas.

The visitors' one great chance came when Cameron Archer hit the bar late in the first half.

Analysis: Savinho takes responsibility

Image: Man City's star man: Savinho

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Savinho looks like he's been playing for this Manchester City team for years.

"However, this was just his sixth start for Pep Guardiola. With absentees like Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish, the creative output was on the shoulders of Savinho and he delivered another slick and decisive performance. No player created more chances (5) but the real interesting metric was the amount of touches he had in the Southampton box. That figure was 17 - three more than the entire Southampton team managed in the entire 90 minutes.

"Only two players this season have had more in a game showcasing just how much Savinho is demanding the ball and how confident his teammates are at providing him with the service."

Pep: I learned a lot from Martin

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well. Last two games, Wolves and Southampton, are at the bottom of the league and if this is the level that shows how tough this Premier League is. They played really good. They didn't create many chances but it was an incredible effort to get the ball from us. We created chances that we couldn't convert but the result is good.

"The build-up is exceptional. They open the channels. They link well with the striker and every moment makes sense. I knew after what people had said to me about Russell [Martin] and we tasted it today. The players were not bad, they were good. When a team plays that level you have to accept it.

"Important thing is being there. We created chances, as always Erling [Haaland] had two or three clear ones. But I'm not concerned, it's important to have 23 points now.

"Most of the teams defend so deep. Now we will play Spurs, Bournemouth and Brighton and they won't defend deep. So we have to adapt now. But lately a lot of defences sit so deep. We did create spaces to create, Savinho was really good today."

Martin: If we play like this we will be fine

Southampton boss Russell Martin speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm so proud of the players. I don't like losing but I said if we do lose, I want to do it in a way that we are proud.

"We hurt them a bit but couldn't make the most of the big moments. I can't ask for much more. Away from home to the best team in the country. If we play with that level of aggression and courage, we will be fine.

"It was the best performance with the ball for a long time. The moments we had meant we defended less than we did against Arsenal.

"Some of the build-up play we had was incredible. We will take so much from today, not just tactically but psychologically. They should take a lot of pride from what we did."