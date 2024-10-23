Man City 5-0 Sparta Prague: Erling Haaland takes scoring prowess to new heights as City set Champions League record

Manchester City set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in Champions League history by beating Sparta Prague 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2023 winners - who simultaneously surpassed Real Madrid's 32-game unbeaten home run on Wednesday - barely got out of third gear as their cantered to a routine victory thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Erling Haaland (2), John Stones and Mateus Nunes.

Foden looked back to his majestic best - and in good time too, with Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku both sidelined - cutting inside to sweep a low strike beyond Peter Vindahl within the first three minutes.

Image: Haaland has scored 44 Champions League goals in 42 appearances

The Sparta goalkeeper denied Haaland's attempts to double City's lead, rebuffing a pair of headers, but could do nothing about an audaciously instinctive effort midway through the second period.

Player ratings: Magic Haaland Man City: Ortega (6), Lewis (8), Stones (8), Akanji (6), Ake (6), Nunes (7), Savinho (7), Gundogan (6), Bernardo (6), Foden (8), Haaland (9).



Subs: McAtee (6), Kovacic (6), Gvardiol (6), Dias (6), O'Reilly (n/a).



Sparta Prague: Vindahl (7), Sorensen (6), Panak (6), Vitik (6), Rynes (6), Kairinen (7), Laci (6), Preciado (5), Haraslin (6), Olatunji (5), Birmancevic (7).



Man of the match: Erling Haaland

In typically efficient fashion, having been involved in very little of the play, Haaland connected acrobatically with Savinho's cross, and in turn, prised open the floodgates.

Three of City's five-goal haul arrived in a blistering nine-minute spell and epitomised their dominance.

Image: John Stones has found the net three times already this season

Stones was next in line, arrowing a fine header from Nunes' corner, and just four minutes later, Rico Lewis was linking with Nunes to feed Haaland for his second - the 44th time he's found the net in 42 Champions League appearances.

Nunes himself rounded off a perfect night by tucking home a cool penalty late on.

The win eclipses the previous best unbeaten record (25) set by Manchester United between 2007-09, with City's only loss since the 2022 semi-finals coming via a penalty shoot-out after two draws against Real Madrid.

Foden has lofty ambitions to repeat top form

Man City forward Phil Foden speaking on TNT:

"They frustrated us in the first half, and we did a few sloppy things. We had to remain patient, in the second half we finished more chances which was nice to see.

"When a team are sat so deep patience is so important, and we had to play at our own pace. The manager loves it when you stick to your role and trust the lads to get the ball to you, that's something the manager is big on.

"I'm still getting match sharp, but I'm going in the right direction now. The season is long enough to get back to my level. The aim is to hit what I hit last year."

How the match played out