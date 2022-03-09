Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (5-0 agg): Pep Guardiola's side held at Etihad Stadium but ease into last eight

Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Lisbon after a goalless draw in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side had as good as confirmed their place in the last eight with their five-star showing in last month's first leg, allowing them to conserve their energy back at the Etihad.

City did create chances, with Raheem Sterling spurning a one-on-one opportunity in the first half and Gabriel Jesus seeing a goal ruled out for offside by VAR soon after the break, but Sporting defended resolutely, returning to Portugal with their pride restored.

Pep Guardiola used the opportunity to rotate his side, making six changes from City's 4-1 win over Manchester United, with teenager CJ Egan-Riley handed a Champions League debut at right-back.

James McAtee, another academy graduate, impressed after coming off the bench at half-time, while there was also a second-half cameo for back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson, who denied Sporting's Paulinho a winning goal with a fine one-on-one save after replacing Ederson for only his second Manchester City appearance.

100% pass completion 100% save completion 😍😍 https://t.co/jqjPaMdjvR — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 9, 2022

City smashed four goals past Sporting in the first half of last month's first leg but there was understandably less urgency in their play this time around while Sporting also offered stiffer resistance.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Egan-Riley (7), Stones (7), Laporte (7), Zinchenko (7), Fernandinho (7), Gundogan (7), Silva (7), Sterling (6), Foden (7), Jesus (7).



Subs: McAtee (7), Mahrez (7), Carson (7), Mbete (7)



Sporting Lisbon: Adan (8), Luis Neto (7), Coates (8), Goncalo Inacio (7), Matheus Reis (7), Bruno Tabata (7), Ugarte(7), Pedro Perro (7), Paulinho (7), Sarabia (6), Slimani (6).



Subs: Ribeiro (6), Edwards (7), Esgaio (6), Santos (6).



Man of the Match: Antonio Adan

Jesus had an early penalty appeal turned down when he was shoved in the back by a Sporting defender following a set-piece, but the visitors proved difficult to break down.

Sterling went close when he narrowly missed a low Jesus cross at the far post, and he then spurned their only clear opportunity of the first half when Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan stood tall to save his attempted chip after he latched on to Phil Foden's flick.

Image: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, is challenged by Sporting's Goncalo Inacio

The half-time introductions of McAtee and Riyad Mahrez for Foden and Bernardo Silva injected some speed into City's attack, with Mahrez teeing up Jesus for his disallowed strike less than two minutes into the second period.

It was Sporting, though, who looked most threatening as the second half wore on, with defender Matheus Reis blasting an inviting chance over and Paulinho denied by Carson after being sent through by substitute Marcus Edwards.

City created chances to win it in the closing stages, with John Stones sending a header narrowly over and Sterling blasting a diagonal shot into the side netting, but there was never any doubt that Guardiola's men would be advancing to the last eight, with Luke Mbete, another youngster, also given a late cameo.

Analysis: Special night for youngsters

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

This goalless draw will not live long in the memories of most of those who watched it but it was certainly special for academy graduates CJ Egan-Riley, James McAtee and Luke Mbete.

Image: James McAtee receives instructions from Pep Guardiola

Egan-Riley's only previous senior appearance for City had come in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers in September but here he was starting a Champions League knockout tie.

The 19-year-old acquitted himself well at right-back, completing 58 of his 60 attempted passes - giving him a 97 per cent success rate - while also defending assuredly when required.

"CJ played really well," said Guardiola afterwards. "He didn't miss one ball. He's a guy who is a seven - there's nothing exceptional in anything, but that is a good sign as a defender. He doesn't make mistakes."

McAtee, also 19, was the pick of the young trio following his half-time introduction, however, immediately looking comfortable in City's attack and combining intelligently with Gabriel Jesus in particular.

Image: CJ Egan-Riley in action against Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium

City have high hopes for McAtee, who has already made two Premier League appearances this season, and a lively showing on his Champions League bow offers further encouragement.

Defender Mbete did not have as much time to impress, replacing Aymeric Laporte with only six minutes of normal time remaining, but his introduction capped a satisfying night for the club's academy.

Egan-Riley, McAtee and Mbete may not be involved when the quarter-finals come around but Manchester City will hope they have important roles to play in the club's future.

Pep: We deserve to be in the quarter-finals

Man City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport:

"The second half, we dropped a little bit… We struggled a little bit but it's difficult sometimes when you have five goals [from the first leg], you try to avoid the counter-attacks. But I'm very pleased because over both games, we deserve to be in the quarter-finals.

"It's a good sign. Before, the people didn't care what we were and in the last decade, step by step the club grew and we are there, every season in the Champions League, playing in this competition and qualifying for the last 16 and now we are in the quarter-finals.

"I'm a guy who has learned to enjoy the moments, and when we qualify for the next season to play in the Champions League, then I celebrate it because I know how difficult it is. When you are in the group stage and you qualify for the last-16, I celebrate because I know how difficult it is.

"When you go through, every opening is difficult. Now is time to congratulate everyone and focus on the Premier League and next week we will see the draw.

On Scott Carson: "He deserved it. He's so important for us in the locker room. He helped Ederson and Zack [Steffen] be calm and it was good for him."

Opta stats: Carson ends long wait

Manchester City have now reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in each of the last five seasons and are only English side to do so over this period.

Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson came on to make his second appearance in the Champions League, 16 years and 338 days after his debut for Liverpool against Juventus in April 2005 when he was 19 years old. This is the largest gap between appearances in the competition's history.

Aged 19 years and 66 days, CJ Egan-Riley became the second-youngest English player to start in the Champions League for Manchester City after Phil Foden, who made his first start aged 17 years and 192 days back in December 2017 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester City's Fernandinho made his 100th appearance in the Champions League, becoming the fourth Brazilian to reach this milestone after Roberto Carlos (120), Dani Alves (111) and Marcelo (101).

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

You will be able to follow the draw across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Crystal Palace

Manchester City Monday 14th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Manchester City return to Premier League action when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.