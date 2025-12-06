Man City 3-0 Sunderland: Phil Foden scores again as Pep Guardiola's side close gap to Arsenal at top of Premier League

Manchester City took advantage of Arsenal's latest slip to reduce the gap at the top of the Premier League to two points after beating Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad.

The door had been left open by the league leaders, who fell to Emiliano Buendia's 95th-minute winner at Villa Park in the early kick-off, giving Pep Guardiola's side all the incentive they needed to properly reinvigorate the title race.

An efficient first half saw City two goals up with their only two strikes on target as Ruben Dias rifled in a stunning opener from range and fellow centre-back Josko Gvardiol rose highest to Phil Foden's in-swinging corner. Combined the efforts held an xG value of just 0.20.

Guardiola had called for less chaos after shipping eight goals in their last three league outings, but after a business-like first half, City once again let standards slip in the second, needing Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Wilson Isidor in a 1v1 before Granit Xhaka struck the post.

Image: Ruben Dias scored a screamer to open the scoring

Chasing championships requires deeper resolve, though, and after a brief scare City were able to make sure of victory when the sensational Rayan Cherki teed up Foden for his fifth goal in three games with an inch-perfect rabona.

Foden on fire Phil Foden has had a hand in nine goals in seven starts for Man City across all competitions since the start of November, more than any other Premier League player during this period.

And there was still time for Sunderland's situation to worsen when Luke O'Nien was sent off seven minutes after coming on for a rash, high challenge on Matheus Nunes.

City reclaim second while Sunderland, suffering their heaviest league defeat of the season, slip a place to seventh.

Player ratings: Man City: Donnarumma (8), Nunes (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O'Reilly (6), Gonzalez (6), Bernardo (6), Cherki (9), Foden (7), Doku (6), Haaland (5).



Subs: Marmoush (6), Reijnders (5), Ake (6), Savinho (n/a), Lewis (n/a).



Sunderland: Roefs (6), Hume (5), Alderete (6), Ballard (7), Geertruida (6), Mukiele (5), Le Fee (6), Sadiki (6), Xhaka (6), Traore (6), Isidor (5).



Subs: Brobbey (6), Talbi (6), Adingra (n/a), Mundle (n/a), O'Nien (n/a).



Player of the Match: Rayan Cherki

No one epitomised Man City's class more than Cherki, who completed the most dribbles (five) and created the most chances (six) of any player on the park, while chipping in with six defensive actions. His expected goals and assists total (1.21) was also a game high, alongside 111 touches of the ball.

He did not get the goal his performance deserved but a pair of assists - the second outrageously good - was enough to command a standing ovation from the Etihad crowd when he departed on 82 minutes. Cherki has now contributed as many assists (five) as he's earned starts this season.

But it wasn't the 22-year-old's flair or skill that impressed Pep most. It was his ability to execute the basics well, with an 88 per cent pass accuracy and seven ground duels won. "What I admire most is the simplicity, the simple things he does perfectly," Guardiola said.

Guardiola calls for consistency as Cherki draws praise

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

On the title race: "It's better to be closer than further, from my experience, and I have experience of winning titles; it's about consistency. It's not for a result one day, or the victory that gets you two points behind, it's about consistency and how much you grow during the year.

"Today was maybe one of the best performances of the year for 95 minutes. We have good momentum. We did really good things at Fulham first half and then we stopped second half, but today for the whole 90 minutes it was a good performance. Arsenal are going to drop few, few points and if we want to be there we have to win games. Wins come from performances, not from a lucky day or lucky action."

On Cherki's performance: "Rayan is an exceptional player. So young. He has a huge personality, improving all the time. He gives us extra passes and isn't scared. He's got something special in the final third. What I admire the most is not the skills, I like the simplicity. What I learned from [Lionel] Messi is never make a mistake with the simple things. Never. Simple things he does perfectly."

Le Bris hints at fatigue issues

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris:

"The difficulty is to repeat performances at such a high level. We showed a strong version of Sunderland at Liverpool [three days ago], but today a lack of intensity. We defended well but it wasn't enough to be competitive. Today we were not the best version of Sunderland.

"They were fresh. We tried. I don't think the derby [against Newcastle] was in our minds, in the end, the performance wasn't enough. But it's a good week for us with four points. We won't be the only team to struggle here this season and we'll learn from the experiences to be ready for the derby."

