Carabao Cup final: Man City vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City as they face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Striker Aguero has missed the last four games with a muscular injury while De Bruyne limped out of last week's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea with an ankle problem.

Defender John Stones is suspended following his sending off against Aston Villa in midweek.

0:35 Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says Harry Kane’s ankle injury will be monitored ‘hour by hour’ ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Tottenham are sweating on the fitness of their star man Harry Kane. The striker is battling an ankle injury suffered at Everton last week and he did not train on Friday.

Ben Davies is definitely out with his own ankle problem, while Joe Rodon is cup-tied as Spurs chase their first trophy since 2008.

How to follow

Jones Knows prediction

Ryan Mason is in at the deep end. Here he meets Pep Guardiola in a major cup final in just his second game as a boss and he has to try and plot Pep's downfall, probably, without his best player. Gulp.

Guardiola, who is taking charge of his 694th senior game as a manager, has won 13 of his previous 14 finals, conceding just five goals in those games and never conceding more than twice in any of those encounters. With Harry Kane a major doubt, finding a killer route to goal will be a huge problem for Spurs against this City defence, who haven't managed a clean sheet in their last five but are still restricting oppositions to low probability chances. In their last nine matches only Chelsea (1.01) have amassed an expected goals figure higher than 1.00 when facing Manchester City. And City's combined total of 1.39 from their last four league games in terms of expected goals against is still by far the tightest defence in the Premier League. The process remains brick-wall-like.

However, City haven't scored more than twice in their last eight games, scoring just 13 goals in that period. This 'job done' mentality is especially relevant in one of game scenarios like this one. It points to a low-scoring - yet probably comfortable - Manchester City win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester City to win by exactly one goal (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats