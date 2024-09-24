Man City 2-1 Watford: Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes score as Pep Guardiola's side progress in Carabao Cup

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes booked Manchester City's place in the Carabao Cup last 16 despite a late scare in their 2-1 win over Watford.

City were cruising to a victory at the Etihad in a game that was growing to look like a formality. Doku scored five minutes in and all signs pointed towards a typical City mauling, but Tom Cleverley's Watford had other ideas.

The Hornets mounted a slightly more aggressive approach following Doku's opener and almost levelled the scores moments later but referee David Webb deemed Kwadwo Baah's barge on 16-year-old debutant Kaden Braithwaite to be a foul. City regained control, doubling their lead with Nunes scoring his first City goal with an arrowed effort from distance.

Team news: Pep Guardiola made nine changes to the side that drew with Arsenal. Phil Foden made his first start of the season while Guardiola also handed starts to Nico O’Reilly and 16-year-old defender Kaden Braithwaite.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley named nine changes to the side that were beaten 4-1 by Norwich at Carrow Road on the weekend. Angelo Ogbonna made his debut for the Hornets.

On the brink of half-time, Watford came close through Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who will be reliving his missed chance. Yasser Larouci crossed in an inviting ball but the Ivorian striker headed wide.

After the break, City continued to dominate the ball but Watford's substitutions ensured the game was a little more open. Savinho replaced Doku during the half-time interval and was denied a spot on the scoresheet as Ince headed the Brazilian's curling effort away.

When is the fourth-round draw? The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night live on Sky Sports, following the conclusion of the third-round tie between Liverpool and West Ham.

In response, Ince curled an effort of his own past Stefan Ortega with five minutes to play but the hope given to them by the forward was short-lived as City saw out the remaining few minutes.

'Special' Nunes will be involved more says Guardiola

Man City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports:

"[Nunes] will be involved absolutely, he's a special player. He has a special quality that we don't have. He could have scored more so [he was] really good."

On City's overall performance:

"One shot on target we conceded so we played really good. Teams come so deep.

"It's not easy after just two days from the Arsenal game but they played really good all of them. I'm satisfied for what they have done.

"Rico Lewis can play anywhere, anywhere and really good. Kyle [Walker] was really good today in central defence with John [Stones]. The young guy [Kaden Braithwaite], 16 years old, played so serious, I was really pleased."

Nunes impressive, but not the answer to fill Rodri void

Analysis by Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"When Pep Guardiola had to replace Rodri when the midfielder was subbed off against Arsenal as a result of his knee injury, he went with Mateo Kovacic rather than Matheus Nunes and that was telling.

"We're still yet to see any real return from the £53m investment City made on the former Wolves midfielder. He's made 34 appearances and his goal to double City's lead was his first in a sky blue shirt.

"There's been a lot of talk as to whether Nunes can be the man to step in with Rodri facing a long spell out injured but the positions he took up against Watford were far less 'Rodri' and more 'Nunes'. He played the majority of his football behind Jack Grealish as an advanced left-attacking midfielder in Guardiola's 3-2-4-1.

"Nunes' performance was more about trying to establish his own City career rather than auditioning for Rodri's vacant position. If City fans are looking for a Rodri replacement, Nunes doesn't seem to be that man but that doesn't mean he can't carve out his own impact in Guardiola's side."

Cleverley 'proud' of Watford reaction despite defeat

Watford boss Tom Cleverley speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm really proud even though it was an uphill task, we showed excellent application after the weekend [defeat at Norwich]. We were tough to beat so it was a really good reaction.

"It's a game plan like no other against Manchester City, you have to respect what they have and if you come out of your structure too many times, you will get hurt.

"You have to leave it as late as possible to take a risk and gamble. I think we showed a good account of ourselves and could have nicked it in the end."