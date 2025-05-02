Man City 1-0 Wolves: Kevin De Bruyne winner takes City third as in-form Wolves rue missed chances

Kevin De Bruyne's goal was enough for Manchester City to beat Wolves 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium and move up to third in the Premier League table.

Wolves' confidence coming into the game was evident in their enterprising start, twice going close to scoring the opener. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde just overhit his pass to Marshall Munetsi with the goal gaping before Rayan Ait-Nouri hit the post too.

The visitors, chasing a seventh win in a row, paid the price for their profligacy and it was De Bruyne - in his penultimate appearance in front of the home supporters - who punished them. Andre lost possession. Jeremy Doku opened it up. De Bruyne finished.

Although Matheus Cunha came close to an equaliser in the second half, Ederson's post rescuing the goalkeeper again. City controlled much of it thereafter, securing their fourth Premier League win in a row to tighten their grip on a Champions League spot.

Player of the match: Kevin De Bruyne

It was the name of De Bruyne that was chanted loud and proud at the final whistle. Just one more game at the Etihad Stadium decided by the right boot of the Belgian, this one helping take Man City one step closer to Champions League football next season.

De Bruyne will not be here for that. He is not quite the force that he was but on this evidence he does not need to be to make an impact. There is now only one City appearance left at this stadium. He will hope to do so as an FA Cup winner yet again.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Nunes (7), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O'Reilly (6), Kovacic (6), Gundogan (6), De Bruyne (7), Bernardo (7), Doku (7), Marmoush (6).



Subs used: Akanji (7), Lewis (n/a), Foden (n/a), Mc Atee (n/a), Gonzalez (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (7), Doherty (7), Agbadou (7), Toti (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Andre (6), J Gomes (7), Munetsi (6), Bellegarde (6), Cunha (7).



Subs used: R Gomes (6), Sarabia (6), Guedes (n/a), Hwang (n/a), Bueno (n/a).



Team news headlines Pep Guardiola welcomed Erling Haaland back to the squad among the Manchester City substitutes with Jeremy Doku starting.

Wolves were without Jorgen Strand Larsen through injury so Jean-Ricner Bellegarde came back in for the striker.

De Bruyne: I can still play

"We found a way to win," De Bruyne told Sky Sports afterwards.

"Now we can relax and see what the others do. It's been a tough year, but we're finding a bit of a groove to find the games we need to win.

"I'm just trying to play as good as I can. I know I've got one game left here, but I just try to do my job like I've always done. I'm proud of what I'm doing and that's how it's always been.

"A lot of team-mates have spoken to me, they're sad also that I'm leaving but sometimes that's how it goes in life. The way I'm performing and acting is how everyone should be.

"I don't know [what the future holds], unfortunately. I've showed I can still play or I wouldn't do what I've done in the last four or five weeks."

'De Bruyne still has the quality'

Former Man City defender Micah Richards on Sky Sports:

"Kevin has been a fantastic servant for this club, a brilliant player. Whether as a No 10, a false No 9, or off the right.

"He doesn't have the energy of previous years, but he does have the quality.

"The awareness for the goal was brilliant, he held his run and put it home.

"There's still areas lacking for Man City, lacking a bit of enthusiasm or direction.

"They were huffing and puffing at times, but the win was the most important thing."

Talking point: Ait-Nouri escapes red card In a contest that featured no yellow cards, Rayan Ait-Nouri did catch Bernardo Silva with his studs when attempting a stepover in the second half. It was checked by VAR but the Wolves wing-back was not sent off.



"I don't like seeing players sent off, but he's a very lucky boy there,” said Jamie Carragher on co-commentary for Sky Sports.



"He's trying to do the skill and once his foot's rolled, it has to go somewhere. I'm not saying he's deliberately trying to do it to his shin, but maybe he sees him coming and he's trying to protect himself."

Man City's win in stats

Manchester City have won four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since their 13-match winning run between April and September 2024.

City's Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in 11 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Wolves (6 goals, 5 assists), the joint most by any player in Premier League history (Mohamed Salah also has 6 goals and 5 assists against them).

De Bruyne has scored 30 Premier League goals since turning 30 - the only players to score more times for Manchester City aged 30+ are Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero (41 each).

Bernardo Silva became just the 16th player ever to play for Manchester City 400 times and the second to hit the milestone this season, after Kevin De Bruyne did so in January.

Jeremy Doku has completed 101 dribbles in the Premier League this season, becoming the first Manchester City player to complete over 100 dribbles in a campaign since Shaun Wright-Phillips in 2004-05 (119).

