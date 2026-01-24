Man City 2-0 Wolves: Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo score with Erling Haaland benched as Marc Guehi debuts

Manchester City dropped Erling Haaland and ended their four-game winless streak in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

First-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo saw Pep Guardiola's team put that shock Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt behind them against the bottom club whose five-game unbeaten run in all competitions comes to an end.

Ahead of another big week in the Champions League, the three points move City back within four points of leaders Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' game against Manchester United on Sunday. Wolves stay on eight points at the foot of the Premier League table.

Player ratings: Man City: Donnarumma (6), Nunes (7), Khusanov (7), Guehi (6), O’Reilly (7), Rodri (7), Bernardo (7), Reijnders (7), Semenyo (8), Cherki (7), Marmoush (8).



Subs: Foden (6), Doku (6), Haaland (6).



Wolves: Sa (6), Tchatchoua (5), Mosquera (6), S Bueno (6), Krejci (6), H Bueno (6), Andre, J Gomes (7), Arias (7), Mane (7), Hwang (5).



Subs: R Gomes (6), Strand Larsen (6), Arokodare (6).



Player of the Match: Omar Marmoush.

How City won without Haaland

Matheus Nunes, being booed by the fans of his former club, whipped in a cross that Marmoush did well to get to first. It was a livewire display from the mobile forward on his return, the Egyptian instantly justifying the decision to drop Haaland to the bench.

City had a number of chances thereafter, Marmoush hitting the post and a little unfortunate not to win a penalty in the process. The referee Farai Hallam was sent to the screen for a handball by Yerson Mosquera but opted to stick with his original decision.

It mattered not in the end because City added a second before the break anyway when Semenyo finished a slick move that cut right through the middle of the Wolves team. The Ghanaian came close to another but saw his fierce shot hit the frame of the goal.

Image: Antoine Semenyo doubled Manchester City's lead against Wolves

For Guardiola, who introduced Haaland, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku in the second half, it was a welcome result to ease the tension surrounding City's form. Beat Galatasaray in midweek and that might really start to convince they are back on track.

Marmoush: Happy to be back

Man City forward Omar Marmoush speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was very important for us to get the three points. We showed a good mentality at the beginning.

"We keep on going and look forward to the next game. He wanted us to give 100 per cent and fight for every ball.

"It's very important to score a goal and to help the team. I am very happy to be back."

Guehi: It has gone up a level here

Man City defender Marc Guehi speaking to Sky Sports after his debut:

"I really enjoyed it today, I am coming into a side with so many top players. It's a good start but a lot of learning to do.

"It's been great since I've come to the club. Everyone has made me feel so welcome."

Asked what has changed: "The attention to detail, I have come from a club where the manager's attention to detail was fantastic but it has gone up a level here. Every training session and bit of recovery is geared to winning."

Asked about the spotlight being on him: "Every two minutes I was looking up at the TV and I was seeing my face! I have had good people around me, I am grateful to everyone."

Analysis: Added firepower can help City

Haaland had scored only once - a penalty - in his previous eight appearances and was showing signs of exhaustion given his workload so it was no great surprise to see him rotated for the visit of the bottom club. But Guardiola will be encouraged.

Marmoush, ostensibly his replacement up front, netted the opening goal early in the game. In fact, the Egyptian was playing as more of a wide forward mirroring the positioning of Semenyo - but he found the net too. Others stepping up for City.

It was Marmoush's first Premier League goal of the season. It was Semenyo's first in the competition in a City shirt on the occasion of his home Premier League debut. That added firepower is going to be very important during the back end of this season.

