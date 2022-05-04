58' Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

55' Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

55' Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

54' Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

49' Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

48' Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir following a corner.

47' Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Abbie Cowie.

45' Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

45'+1' Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

43' Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

43' Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a headed pass.

36' Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.

36' Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

35' Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

32' Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Caroline Weir following a corner.

31' Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Abbie Cowie.

29' Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

29' Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28' Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

19' Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

19' Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

18' Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

16' Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

9' Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

5' Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

4' Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

4' Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

First Half begins.