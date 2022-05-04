Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Birmingham City Women. Women's Super League.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 1

  • G Stanway (58th minute)

Birmingham City Women 0

    goal icon

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

    free_kick_won icon

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Abbie Cowie.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

    post icon

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    post icon

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a headed pass.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Caroline Weir following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Abbie Cowie.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.