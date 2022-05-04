Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Birmingham City Women. Women's Super League.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 6

  • G Stanway (58th minute, 64th minute)
  • L Hemp (61st minute)
  • A Kennedy (76th minute)
  • C Kelly (83rd minute)
  • L Coombs (87th minute)

Birmingham City Women 0

    Latest Women's Super League Odds

    Man City Women 6-0 Birmingham Women: City close in on third spot, Midlands side relegated from WSL

    Match report as Gareth Taylor's side take grip of third and final Champions League spot; Birmingham suffer relegation having only won two games all season; Arsenal cruise past Spurs in north London derby to take WSL title race to final day

    Wednesday 4 May 2022 23:24, UK

    Chloe Kelly celebrates with Lauren Hemp.
    Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates with Lauren Hemp

    Manchester City put themselves in the driving seat for Champions League qualification after a 6-0 victory over Birmingham, who were relegated from the Women's Super League.

    Gareth Taylor's side moved above rivals Manchester United into third, meaning they only need a point in Sunday's final-day clash with Reading to seal a European spot - barring a huge swing in goal difference.

    European qualification looks more than likely after they racked up an eighth WSL win in a row, with Georgia Stanway (2), Lauren Hemp, Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs getting on the scoresheet in another goal glut just days after putting seven past Brighton.

    The defeat for the Blues ended their stay in the WSL having been founder members in 2010.

    Birmingham City are relegated from the WSL
    Image: Birmingham City's relegation from the WSL was confirmed after defeat to City

    All six goals came in the second half as Stanway opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a low drive from 20 yards and Hemp made it two three minutes later with a close-range finish.

    Trending

    The floodgates had opened after Stanway added her second with a tap-in just after the hour, with Kennedy then heading home a corner and Kelly converting from close range.

    Coombs rounded off the scoring in the 88th minute when she found the net from the edge of the area.

    Also See:

    Kirsty Linnett: Birmingham must reinvest to return to WSL

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Former Birmingham City forward Kirsty Linnett says the club must try to keep as many players as they can and invest in their women's side after relegation from the WSL.

    What's next?

    Manchester City travel to Reading on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, while Birmingham will play out a farewell fixture with Midlands rivals Aston Villa before they depart for the FA Women's Championship. Both games kick off at 12pm.

    Live WSL

    Sunday 8th May 11:00am

    Watch Chelsea vs Man United as the WSL title is decided on Sunday, live from 11am on Sky Sports Main Event, Football and Showcase.

    Final day fixtures in the WSL - all games kick-off at 12pm

    • Aston Villa vs Birmingham
    • Brighton vs Everton
    • Chelsea vs Man Utd
    • Reading vs Man City
    • Tottenham vs Leicester
    • West Ham vs Arsenal
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema