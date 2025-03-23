Man City Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: Erin Cuthbert's late header seals WSL victory after Jess Park goal controversy

Erin Cuthbert's late header sealed a 2-1 win for Chelsea in their WSL clash with Man City, coming after Jess Park had a 'goal' controversially ruled out.

Late in the first half, the midfielder curled home what she thought was Man City's second goal. However, the referee blew her whistle for a free-kick before the ball had hit the net, meaning her strike was not given - leaving interim head coach Nick Cushing on his knees in the dugouts.

Why was Park's 'disallowed goal' controversial? After Millie Bright had fouled Kerolin, the referee blew her whistle for a free-kick.



At the same time, Jess Park's strike hit the back of the net, but was not allowed to stand as the whistle had already been blown.



By the rules of the game, it was the correct decision not to allow it, but given Man City's forward position, there has to be questions over why the referee did not play the advantage.

It would have been the cherry on top of a superb opening 45 minutes in what was the third meeting in eight days between the two sides. Kerolin spearheaded the performance too and after missing two fine chances, rolled home Man City's opener just after the half an hour for her first WSL goal.

But WSL leaders Chelsea came storming back into the game almost immediately after the break. Aggie Beever-Jones slotted home the equaliser with a fine diagonal finish, and the Blues could have pulled further out of sight if not for an inspired second half from Khiara Keating.

Image: Kerolin celebrates after giving Man City a first-half lead against Chelsea

The Man City goalkeeper - who has had her share of troubles on and off the pitch this season - made a string of sublime saves, but she was finally beaten on the stroke of 90 minutes as Cuthbert headed Chelsea to victory.

It was a deserved goal for the Blues, having dominated after half-time, but Man City too had their chances to establish a stronger lead. However, it was ultimately a split-second refereeing decision that may have cost them.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates her equaliser with team-mate Lauren James

The victory sees Chelsea re-establish their eight-point lead at that top of the WSL. It is the second time they have beaten Man City in their current run of four successive fixtures, and will be hoping they can take that momentum into Thursday's Champions League second leg at Stamford Bridge, looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Cushing's side again lose ground in the race for the WSL's top three. They are five points adrift, with Manchester United at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Story of the match in stats