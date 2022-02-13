Man City 1-0 Man Utd: Caroline Weir's stunning lob wins Manchester derby in WSL

Caroline Weir struck a superb late lobbed winner to give Manchester City a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Women's Super League Manchester derby.

Weir, on as a second-half substitute, looked up and chipped United's England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 yards in the 81st minute to finally reward City's domination of the derby.

It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home WSL games against City's rivals.

City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one glorious close-range opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork.

Victory puts City fifth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind fourth-placed United.

Tottenham moved above United into third with a 2-0 win at bottom side Birmingham. Second-half goals from Ash Neville and Ria Percival clinched a win against a Birmingham side that have just four points from 15 games.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick from Kayleigh Green led Brighton & Hove Albion to a 4-1 demolition of Reading as they got back to winning ways following successive league defeats.

Leicester City were also among the winners, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham United following goals from Natasha Flint, Ashleigh Plumptre and Freya Gregory.

Earlier, Everton's woeful season continued as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa. Emily Gielnik and Ramona Petzelberger condemned the Merseyside club to a fourth consecutive loss and left them second from bottom with 11 points from 13 games.

City boss Taylor: We deserved to win | Weir a class act

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor told BBC Sport:

"It was pretty important for us to win today to claw back [to the top three]. We had great support here today.

"We deserved it, we played really good football from the keeper all the way through to the top end of the pitch, we just needed that moment of quality that Caroline brings.

"You know Caroline is capable of doing that, she's a class act.

"Spaces were opening up, can we get her on the pitch in the right areas, and it probably wasn't even a chance but the way she finished it was top draw."

Utd boss Skinner: Defeat will push us to next level

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner told BBC Sport:

"We weren't as aggressive as we needed to be. We're looking for our team to play with the aggression that we know we have.

"Manchester City are a very well-drilled team, so you leave one space, they open it. When we are in a physical battle, one-versus-one, we have to be better at winning those.

"Sometimes you have to grow into the mentality of these games. We're very much on the way to doing that, but we've got much more work to do.

"I've told them to feel the way it feels after this game, because that's what every fan will feel - that's the fuel that makes you push to the next level.

Smith: What a goal by Weir!

Former England Women forward Sue Smith on Sky Sports News:

"In a tight game like this you just need a bit of quality, and that is exactly what Caroline Weir produced. It's a trademark Weir goal.

"She looks up and sees where Earps is. She's slightly off her line and she dinks it, and it manages to go into the far corner.

"It's absolutely brilliant technique from an absolutely quality player and it's a goal worthy of winning the game."

What's next?

The Women's Super League will now take a weekend off for the international break. City and United then meet again in the FA Cup fifth round on February 27, with United having home advantage for that match.