Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Marcus Rashford scores twice after Antony debut goal ends Gunners' perfect start

Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Old Trafford.
Free highlights and match report as Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford to inflict Gunners' first loss of the season; new £86m signing Antony opened scoring on his United debut; Bukayo Saka levelled for visitors; Marcus Rashford then scored twice to secure fourth consecutive win
Sunday 4 September 2022 18:55, UK
Marcus Rashford's two second-half goals inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season as Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford after Antony scored on his United debut.
The Brazilian, who joined for £86m on Deadline Day from Ajax, made a dream start to life at United by scoring a first-half opener with a cool first-time finish (35).
Antony's goal came after Arsenal had been denied a 12th-minute opener by VAR after referee Paul Tierney used the pitchside monitor to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's clinical finish for a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard in the build-up to the goal.
Mikel Arteta's side deservedly levelled early in the second half when Bukayo Saka rolled home (60).
But United retook the lead just six minutes later as Rashford fired home from Bruno Fernandes' through-ball.
Rashford then scored his second with a breakaway goal set up by Eriksen in the 75th minute to secure a fourth consecutive victory for Erik ten Hag's side, who move up to fifth.
United are now three points behind leaders Arsenal as the Gunners' unbeaten start comes to an end with the north London side only a point ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham.
Arsenal came to Old Trafford aiming to win their opening six games of the season for the first time since 1947 and they thought they had taken a 12th-minute lead as Martinelli finished superbly when played through by Saka after Eriksen had been robbed of possession by Odegaard.
But the goal was disallowed after VAR advised referee Tierney to check the pitchside monitor, where he ruled that Eriksen had been fouled by Arsenal's captain in the build-up.
Martinelli came close to opening the scoring again in the 32nd minute but David de Gea excellently saved the Brazilian's back-post header from Odegaard's cross.
Three minutes later, though, the home side took the lead through debutant Antony, who swept home a first-time left-footed finish into the bottom corner from Rashford's pass.
Arsenal started the second half strongly and deservedly levelled in the 60th minute after Saka finished off the rebound from Diogo Dalot's last-ditch tackle on Gabriel Jesus.
But United hit back six minutes later as Rashford restored their lead after he smashed past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Fernandes' pass.
Arsenal boss Arteta made a triple substitution in search of an equaliser in the 74th minute but a minute later his side conceded again as Rashford scored his second.
Fernandes sent Eriksen clear and the Dane squared for the forward, who converted easily to end Arsenal's 100 per cent start to the season and continue the Gunners' miserable recent record at Old Trafford, having now won just one of their last 16 Premier League away games at United.
Manchester United will now begin their Europa League campaign, with a home fixture against Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8 - kick off at 8pm - next on the agenda.
After that, Ten Hag's side will return to Premier League action away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, September 11 - live on Sky Sports - with kick-off at 4.30pm.
Arsenal also begin their Europa League journey on Thursday September 8 with a trip to Zurich, kicking off at 8pm.
Arteta will then take on his former side when Everton visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday September 11, with kick-off at 2pm.