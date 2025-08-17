Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Riccardo Calafiori header sees Gunners edge to Premier League opening-weekend win

Riccardo Calafiori's header saw Arsenal edge to a 1-0 win against Manchester United in their Premier League opener, despite Ruben Amorim's side looking much-improved going forward.

The Old Trafford side had splashed out on three attacking players this summer - Matheus Cuhna, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko - who all made their Man Utd debuts on Super Sunday.

But the game was ultimately decided on a goalkeeping error. Altay Bayindir - deputising for the absent Andre Onana - failed to deal with Declan Rice's corner, allowing Calafiori to nod home inside 13 minutes.

And David Raya needed to be at his best at the other end to keep out the lively Cunha and Mbeumo, who signed from Wolves and Brentford respectively.

Late in the first half, the Arsenal goalkeeper needed to make a low, one-handed save to fingertip Mbeumo's latest shot away from danger. Cuhna too had already fired some efforts his way, but were handled well by Raya.

The spell of pressure began when Patrick Dorgu rattled the bottom of the post with a thunderous shot, which saved Raya's blushes, who was beaten.

Man Utd continued to probe for a deserved equaliser in the second half, as Arsenal - despite their lead - looked a touch behind their opponents as the game continued.

In the pick of the chances, Mbeumo nodded another effort goalwards after a deflected cross from Dorgu, but Raya was out again to make a spectacular save.

The Gunners registered zero shots on target in the second half and just four overall after the break, with only a few efforts of note after the goal. Martin Odegaard shot from range in the first half, while Declan Rice saw a free-kick deflect behind for a corner.

But crucially, they came away with a vital three points, showing their experience to win a game they were not at their best in. While Man Utd were beaten, there will surely be plenty of encouragement that this season will be more successful all around than the last.

