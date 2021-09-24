Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is back in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Edinson Cavani has returned to full fitness and will be in Manchester United's squad for Saturday's lunchtime visit of Aston Villa, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The 34-year-old Uruguay international has not played since the end of August because of a muscle strain, but has returned to training and is in contention for Villa's trip to Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup third-round defeat by West Ham in midweek - defender Alex Telles made his first appearance of the season - and his big names are likely to return, although striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and midfielder Amad (thigh) are still out.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is sidelined for a number of weeks with a quad problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is excited to take on Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo and says he has aspirations of facing the world's best on a regular basis as a manager in the Champions League

The forward injured himself scoring in Saturday's 3-0 win over Everton and is out until after October's international break.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) is also unavailable while United loanee Axel Tuanzebe cannot play against his parent club and Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Follow Man Utd vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Everton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham

Manchester United are making a fool of me at the moment but, although results in the Premier League are positive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I still feel they rely far too much on individual moments of brilliance to be considered a serious title challenger. There really wasn't much in the game at West Ham on Super Sunday until Jesse Lingard stuck one in the top corner. And it really wasn't a surprise to me to see their back-up players fail to match the Hammers' teamwork and quality on Wednesday. Another poor result - or three - is on the horizon but not this weekend. I'm not fully convinced Villa are operating quite at a level to win at Old Trafford. A nervy home win courtesy of a piece of magic will probably do the job. As it does most weeks.

Mike Dean is the man in the middle for this fixture - a referee with sound judgement but one that isn't afraid to turn a borderline decision into a big call. I just feel, with the spotlight being fixed on United's unsuccessful penalty appeals at West Ham last weekend and in midweek, VAR will be paying particular attention to any foul play inside the box. Under Solskjaer, United have won 32 Premier League penalties, nine more than any other side while Aston Villa rank second for most fouls committed in the last two seasons. Also, Tyrone Mings is always a player with a mistimed tackle in him. At 11/4 with Sky Bet, United to score from the spot has potential.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look ahead to this weekend's action as Chelsea host Manchester City, Aston Villa travel to Manchester United and Arsenal & Tottenham face off in the North London derby