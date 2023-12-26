Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa: Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal completes sensational comeback win

Rasmus Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United came from two down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a thriller at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker had seemingly put Unai Emery's in-form side in full control and Erik ten Hag's team were booed off at the break. But two goals from Alejandro Garnacho changed the mood before Hojlund won it.

The £72m summer signing has had to wait until his 15th Premier League appearance for this goal, coming in the first game since Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25 per cent stake in United which gives his INEOS company control of football operations.

What a start, the landmark victory celebrated wildly at the final whistle. The three points lift Manchester United up to sixth in the Premier League table, while Aston Villa stay third, missing the chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Varane (6), Evans (6), Dalot (6), Mainoo (7), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (7), Rashford (7), Hojlund (7), Garnacho (8).



Subs: Antony (7), McTominay (n/a), Kambwala (n/a), Gore (n/a), Mejbri (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Konsa (6), Carlos (5), Lenglet (5), Digne (6), Douglas Luiz (6), McGinn (7), Dendoncker (6), Bailey (6), Ramsey (6), Watkins (5).



Subs: Moreno (5), Diaby (n/a), Zaniolo (n/a), Duran (n/a), Iroegbanum (n/a).



Player of the match: Alejandro Garnacho.

How Man Utd turned it around

Villa passed the ball around with confidence at the start but United had some success winning the ball high up the pitch. The problems came when Villa played through and found space in wide areas. Still, it was two set-pieces that were the difference in the first half.

McGinn's free-kick from out near the right touchline brought the opener. Leon Bailey took up a position near the line which may have distracted Andre Onana but it was no excuse for the Manchester United goalkeeper to allow the ball creep beyond him at the far post.

Team news Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen returned to the Manchester United team in place of Antony and Scott McTominay. Diogo Dalot replaced Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane recovered to take the place of Willy Kambwala.

Aston Villa made two changes with Diego Carlos returning to the defence in place of Matty Cash, while Leander Dendoncker started in midfield with Moussa Diaby dropping to the bench.

The corner that led to Villa's second goal featured more abject defending. Clement Lenglet was allowed to spin free at the back post to latch onto McGinn's cross and Dendoncker was unmarked in the middle to cleverly divert the ball into the net on the volley.

It was the second time this season that United have been two down in a Premier League home game inside 26 minutes, having also been in that situation against Nottingham Forest. It is as many times as that happened to them in the previous 31 seasons combined.

Image: Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker had put his side two goals ahead

But United did win that game against Forest, just as they would go on to win this one. They had to be more patient here because time and again the offside flag went up as Villa's trap caught out the United runners. It was a theme of the night.

There were six offside decisions against Manchester United in the first half alone, another record for the Premier League season. It was frustrating for the players and frustrating for the home support who greeted the half-time whistle with boos.

Those feelings were briefly exacerbated in the second half when Rashford did break the trap and fed Garnacho who rounded Martinez and put the ball into the net - only to see the goal ruled out following a VAR check. Garnacho was offside - but not the next time.

A poor pass by Diego Carlos was intercepted and Rashford was away again down the left, this time finding Garnacho at the far post. The atmosphere changed completely, United's near nine-hour wait for a goal in all competitions finally coming to an end.

Garnacho had yet another chance after robbing Alex Moreno and firing wide in search of an equaliser. Hojlund wanted a penalty but that offside flag was his enemy once more. But it was stirring stuff from the home side and Garnacho had his reward with a second.

Image: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring against Villa

The teenage winger cut inside on his left foot to beat Martinez this time and the momentum belonged to Ten Hag's team at that point. Emery urged calm and Villa did have chances when they could beat the press. McGinn's shot was blocked by Jonny Evans.

But Hojlund's big moment came when Antony, immediately after coming on as a substitute, dispossessed Lenglet near his own goal and won a corner. When the ball came in, Hojlund's instinctive volley found the inside of the post and brought the roof off Old Trafford.

The Dane has had to wait until the day after Christmas for his first Premier League goal and how sweet it must have felt. Its importance to his manager, to his football club, could hardly be overstated. In a turgid season, a performance to remember, a moment to remember.

Ten Hag talks belief, Hojlund and INEOS

Speaking in the press conference afterwards, Ten Hag praised the performances of Garnacho and Hojlund while arguing that there had been signs of the comeback that was to follow even during a first half in which his side went two goals behind to Aston Villa.

"In the first half we played solid," he said. "A bit sloppy to give two goals from set plays." What did he change? "We changed slightly the pressing but already in the first half we created chances."

He added: "We said to keep going, believe in ourselves, that is what I demand from the team. I said during half-time to keep believing and you will win this game."

Garnacho's two goals brought United level. "Today, I think over 90 minutes on the right side he was an absolute threat. The whole front line were good, the timings so good, it was a continuous threat for the opponent."

But the night belonged to Hojlund, the signing who had symbolised the struggles of the season having failed to find the net in 14 Premier League appearances prior to this game. Ten Hag acknowledged that the drought had tested the young forward.

"I have had several talks with him, I pointed out that he scored for Denmark a lot, that he scored in the Champions League, so believe in it and it will come," he said.

"Of course, when strikers don't score it is a problem but he has a strong character and is always determined. He has a big personality. And the goal will come." Finally, it did.

On the matter of the INEOS deal going through, Ten Hag said: "I think it is positive for the club that they are stepping in. They have a lot of experience in sport at the highest level - F1, a cycling team, football clubs. They can only help us to get our targets.

"They want to work with us and we want to work with them."

Emery disappointed by loss of control

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said: "Disappointed. After the first half, 60 minutes more or less, we were in control of the game. How we conceded, with the mistake in the middle, after it the crowd changes, the atmosphere is so much better for them, pushing them, the crowd go up.

"Even then we reacted, very good chances for John McGinn and Leon Bailey. Those were key moments as well.

"They have very good players and the reaction after the first goal was brilliant for them.

"Overall, we lost the positioning we had before, the result we were keeping for the first 60 minutes. We have to accept the match we lost tonight and also realise that the first half of season has been fantastic - but could be better."

The match in stats

Manchester United have now won 14 Premier League games in which they have trailed by at least two goals, at least five more such wins than any other side.

United have ended a run of three successive Premier League games without a win or a goal.

Aston Villa are the final side in the Premier League this season to drop points from a winning position.

Alejandro Garnacho's goal in the 59th minute for Manchester United ended a run of 439 minutes in all competitions without a goal.

After 1026 minutes, Rasmus Hojlund has scored his first Premier League goal on what was his 15th appearance in the competition, and his 19th shot.

