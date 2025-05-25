Man Utd 2-0 Aston Villa: Controversy as Morgan Rogers denied goal that could have taken Villa to Champions League

Aston Vila missed out on Champions League football after controversially being denied an opening goal in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen decided the game in United's favour but only after Emiliano Martinez had been sent off and the decision to call a foul against Morgan Rogers before he had put the ball into Altay Bayindir's net - much to Villa's fury.

The United goalkeeper, in for Andre Onana, did not appear to have both hands on the ball when Rogers dispossessed him but referee Thomas Bramall had already blown the whistle for a foul before the ball hit the net so VAR was unable to allow the goal to stand.

Player ratings Man Utd: Bayindir (5), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Heaven (6), Mazraoui (6), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (7), Dorgu (6), Amad (8), Mount (7), Hojlund (5).



Subs used: Dalot (n/a), Mainoo (7), Eriksen (7), Evans (6), Obi (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (5), Cash (4), Konsa (6), Pau (5), Maatsen (5), Kamara (6), Onana (7), McGinn (6), Asensio (6), Rogers (6), Watkins (6).



Subs used: Olsen (6), Tielemans (6), Ramsey (6), Malen (n/a), Barkley (n/a).



Player of the match: Amad Diallo.

Unai Emery's side came into the final day knowing that even a win might not be good enough, but with Newcastle losing to Everton, a draw would have been enough in the end. But Amad's header and Eriksen's 87th-minute penalty ended their hopes.

For United, it was a welcome fillip after the disappointment of their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday. This was their first victory over a team that will still be in the Premier League next season since they won at Fulham in January.

But the focus will be on Villa, denied Champions League football next season as a result of this defeat - and a call which left them fuming.

Team news headlines Alejandro Garnacho's future at Man Utd appears in doubt after he was left out of the Manchester United squad that also did not include Andre Onana either.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery went with Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen in his defence with Youri Tielemans fit enough to take his place among the substitutes.

Villa to make complaint about choice of referee

Aston Villa intend to make an official complaint to the Premier League that a more experienced referee was not selected to officiate a game of such magnitude.

Speaking alongside Unai Emery in the post-match press conference, Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany confirmed that the complaint would focus on the selection of Bramall to officiate the match, with Champions League football on the line.

"The complaint is not about the decision," said Vidagany. "The complaint is about the selection of the referees. One of the most inexperienced referees for one of the most difficult matches of the season involving another four or five teams.

"It's not about the decision. The decision is clear. It's a mistake. The referee apologised for the mistake. We can do nothing. The problem is why the experienced international referees were not here today."

Image: Morgan Rogers challenges Altay Bayindir before scoring a goal that was ruled out

Emery: Villa did not deserve to win

"The key moment was of course the goal of Morgan Rogers and how the referee decided the action. He whistled and of course he needed to have it under his control. I spoke with the referee and he knows his mistake.

We make mistakes every day, I do as well. I believe in VAR and I think we have very good referees in the Premier League but sometimes they make a mistake.

"With this goal maybe we could get a better result and a Champions League position but we did not deserve more than the result we have."

Amorim: The good days are coming

Speaking to the Manchester United supporters on the pitch after the game, Ruben Amorim addressed his team's struggles and told them the good days are coming.

"First of all, I want to apologise for this season. I know you are very disappointed with me and with the team," he said.

"Secondly, I want to say thank you. We are very grateful for your support over the season, which I know was really bad.

"It was really hard in many games but now we have to make a choice. Stay stuck in the past, because this season is in the past, it is over. We fight each other, or we stick together and move forward.

"Six months ago, in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you, the storm is coming. Today, after this disastrous season, I want to tell you, the good days are coming.

"If there is one club in the world that can overcome any situation, any disaster, it's our club. It's Manchester United.

"Now I want to say sorry also to my players, sometimes I was not fair, but I try always to be honest with you guys.

"Thank you very much, see you next season."

Fernandes set to stay? “It is important for Bruno to see that we are changing a lot of things in our club," Amorim told TNT Sports before the game.



“The behaviour, the everyday organisation, the pace of training. All these things, if he sees that we are doing that across all levels, he will want to stay at this club. He loves this club.



“That is the most important thing, not the Champions League. He wants to win with this club and he trains and behaves at a high level. Everybody here needs to do that - he will be here for that.”

Story of the match in stats...

