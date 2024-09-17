Man Utd 7-0 Barnsley: Marcus Rashford double helps Erik ten Hag's side humiliate Barnsley in Carabao Cup

A rejuvenated Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United thrashed League One side Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round and give Erik ten Hag his biggest win as manager.

Rashford, leading the line for United, opened the scoring after breaking a six-month barren run without a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton. Ten Hag's decision to keep him in the side paid off as he added the fifth with a confident first-time finish.

"When I see the teeth [smiling] from Marcus Rashford, I'm calm, I'm composed and I'm confident that he will score," Ten Hag told Sky Sports after the game.

The 26-year-old could have had a hat-trick, but he gave up a penalty for Antony, who had not scored since April before he squeezed his spot-kick past Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina in the Barnsley goal.

Alejandro Garnacho, left on the bench at Southampton, also scored twice, stabbing in from close range in first-half stoppage time and then making it 4-0 on the break with a composed finish after Christian Eriksen carved open the flimsy Barnsley backline.

Eriksen added two goals of his own in the closing stages, just four minutes apart, turning in a cross from substitute Bruno Fernandes before curling into the bottom corner for the seventh. He had not scored a club goal for more than a year.

United, who learn their opponents for the Carabao Cup fourth-round in next Wednesday's draw, return to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on Saturday Night Football - live on Sky Sports.

Rashford's future at United looked beyond help at points last season, with many suggesting moving on was the only option to revive his career.

But United boss Ten Hag has stuck by his forward and been repaid for his faith. Five games into this season and Rashford is nearly halfway to matching his entire tally of eight for the previous campaign.

Those three goals have come against weaker opposition in Southampton and Barnsley, but there is a confidence returning to Rashford akin to his first season with Ten Hag, in which he scored 30 times.

Asked about Rashford's form, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "In my first season also, he had this vibe, this good mood.

"When I see the teeth [smiling] from Marcus Rashford, I'm calm, I'm composed and I'm confident that he will score."

Tougher tests will come and ultimately decide if Rashford is truly back to his best form, starting with Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park, but the signs are positive after a whole year in the wilderness.

Rashford: I need to find consistency

Rashford refused to get ahead of himself after the game, but is hoping his double can catapult him back to the form that made him indispensable for Ten Hag early in his tenure at Old Trafford.

"Football is football and sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs, but you have to use these games to find momentum, find consistency and just try your best to bring your best level in each game," he told Sky Sports.

"It's early to say [if the goals will keep coming], but I hope so. We'll move on to the next match now, rest, recover and focus on the next one.

"As a front unit and midfield, I thought we did really well today."

Why 'big guy' Rashford could be key for Garnacho

Rashford's resurgence somewhat took the limelight away from 19-year-old Garnacho, who scored and assisted twice at Old Trafford.

Garnacho had a point to prove after being left on the bench at Southampton, where he scored the third as a substitute.

The forward has started the season in efficient form, averaging a goal involvement every 37 minutes after six games, including the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City on penalties.

Garnacho stepped up in key moments last season, none bigger than the FA Cup final goal against City, but found it hard to maintain consistency with his team-mates failing to ease the goalscoring burden.

Both of Rashford's goals were assisted by Garnacho and Ten Hag is optimistic the Mancunian forward's return to confidence can avoid his "high potentials" like the teenager being over relied upon.

"The goals not only have to come from Marcus Rashford," Ten Hag said after the game. "We need more goalscorers but I know from my first season here when he scores then it's [easier] for the team when you have a player in your squad who is a guarantee for goals.

"Then it can make the difference. You can do a lot of things very good between the boxes but football matches are decided in the box.

"I expect it from others [as well] who are in the prime of their career but we have some others who are high potentials, they are very hungry to score goals. But more important they want to win, to win games and win trophies.

"Confidence is a big part of it, it is not everything, there are also other parts but confidence is a big part and I think Rashford is a big guy. He's scored so many goals, he's one in the list of [current] United goalscorers, he is on top of it, so he is a big guy."

In Rashford's first season under Ten Hag, the big criticism of United was the lack of goals from elsewhere. Now Garnacho is two years older, there is more firepower in the Dutchman's attack.

'Good signs for Man Utd' Sky Sports' Izzy Christiansen:



"There were some really good moments for Manchester United.



"But what Ten Hag will be most impressed with is the professionalism and the way they stuck to the task against Barnsley.



"You look at the little things in a win like that and I saw a lot in it, especially the mindset of the Man Utd players. They were absolutely on it.



"They can take plenty of momentum from this result into the weekend against Crystal Palace.



"They are in a good place. It's still early days, however, and I don't think anyone at the club will be getting too carried away right now.



"But the squad is looking strong and there is competitions for places."

Barnsley boss Clarke fuming with performance

As for Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke, the boyhood United fan left Old Trafford with a bitter taste in his mouth.

"I have had a go at them. I wasn't happy with the performance," he said.

"I know we have come to Man Utd, who have world-class players, but I wasn't happy with how we played. Mael (de Gevigney) was the only player who comes out with credit.

"Did the occasion get to some of them? Yes, probably. We have to understand what it takes to be a top player.

"Don't ever let me hear one of them talking about how bad some Premier League players are. They are miles off.

"The players were miles off the standards of a top Barnsley player tonight never mind a top Premier League player.

"It was a proud night for myself but it's been ruined by the performance."

Ten Hag was able to quieten the noise with a win against Southampton on Saturday - and will now look to build on this in the Premier League.

United face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their next fixture and you can watch this game live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Oliver Glasner's side are still searching for their first win in the top flight this season, following back-to-back draws against Chelsea and Leicester City.