Man Utd 4-4 Bournemouth: Ruben Amorim's experimental side held to thrilling draw by Cherries

Manchester United and Bournemouth put on one of the games of the Premier League season so far, trading blows in a thrilling 4-4 draw that saw Ruben Amorim experiment with his formation.

The Portuguese has had to mount a staunch defence of his 3-4-3 system at times, but looked to be playing a tweaked or even entirely altered formation from kick-off. In fact, by the middle of the second half, he had thrown caution to the wind and gone for a 4-2-4.

Whatever tactics Amorim deployed, they certainly worked with Manchester United dominant in the first half. Their 17 shots were the most by any Premier League team in the first 45 minutes of a game this season.

Manchester United made a deserved breakthrough in the 13th minute as Amad Diallo nodded home on his final appearance before the Africa Cup of Nations. There was a brief VAR check for offside, with Matheus Cunha also scrutinised, but the goal stood.

Despite all their good play going forward, defensive errors reared their heads again for Bournemouth's equaliser. Luke Shaw was too easily barged out of the way, allowing Antoine Semenyo to power forward. He then swept home, with the goal coming against the run of play.

Deservedly though, Casemiro nodded Manchester United back in front on the stroke of half-time from a corner - the hosts' seventh from the set piece this season, with only Arsenal (9) scoring more.

But just seven minutes after the break, the Red Devils somehow found themselves 3-2 behind. Bournemouth equalised with a brilliant finish from Evanilson 38 seconds into the second half, before Marcus Tavernier curled a wonderful free-kick into the bottom left corner.

Then it was Manchester United's turn to score two quick goals to restore their lead as the pendulum swung back the other way. Bruno Fernandes scored a wonderful free-kick to level, before Cunha turned home inside a packed box as the ball fell kindly his way.

You always felt another goal was coming and it was Bournemouth who hit back again to round off an incredible eight-goal thriller. Eli Junior Kroupi - just on as a substitute - added to the raft of high-quality goals as he squeezed through the central defenders before arrowing home his effort.

The result moves Manchester United into sixth place on 26 points - level with Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Sunderland. Bournemouth are nudged up into 13th spot.

'Best I've seen Man Utd play under Amorim'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"We have just seen the best game of the Premier League season so far. That's what makes the Premier League the greatest league, the greatest product or whatever you want to call it, in the world."

"I think it's the best I've seen Manchester United play, certainly in the first half, under Amorim, maybe going back to the first game of the season with Arsenal.

"Manchester United were fantastic in those first 25 to 30 minutes. It was almost a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson - fast, attacking football, people being energetic, making runs forward, being positive, being on the front foot, winning the ball back early. There was lots of that.

"Bournemouth were not at the races in the first half but they were fantastic in the second half."

Team news headlines Man Utd made one change. Noussair Mazraoui was unavailable due to AFCON, so Leny Yoro started. Fellow AFCON participants, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, both started.

Benjamin Sesko was also back in the matchday squad for the first time since picking up a knee injury at Tottenham on 8 November.

Bournemouth also made one change as Tyler Adams started in place of Alex Scott. However, the American was injured inside four minutes, with Scott coming on.

Amorim: The result should be different

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to Sky Sports:

"A fun game. We started really well, did a very good first half. The result should be completely different.

"We lost the concentration and they scored two goals. But we managed to get back to the game, we scored two goals again and then we have to finish the game.

"We need to think about not to go again, but to take calm and to close the game. A lot of good things, but a lot of things to work.

"We are not winning games sometimes in the details because it's a back four, back three, back five. It's the details that we need to work, understand the momentum of the game. You need to be more clinical, because today against a very good team we create so many chances to win the game.

"We need to focus on the performance today, different from the last two at home. That is also a point that we pay attention to. The result is the same and at one point, it's frustrating, but the performance is different."

Iraola: A game that had everything

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to Sky Sports:

"It had everything. Moments where you think it's a loss, moments where you think we have this one, we are comfortable.

"Even at the end, at the last minute, two clear chances, and I was thinking, 'maybe win this one'. It's just a point, it's not a lot in the standings, but I think we can take good and bad things from today.

"We are two teams that play quite aggressively, quite open and probably today we attacked much better than we defended. The second goal is a cheap goal, a cheap one for us to concede. The corner is not even a great header.

"We finished really well the first half. When we scored the 1-1 we were feeling comfortable and were finishing the half much better. That's why the goal we conceded just from the corner has hurt me because we were in a good moment.

"You didn't even know if we were happy finishing the game, or give us one minute more."

Story of the match in stats...

