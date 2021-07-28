Man Utd 2-2 Brentford: Andreas Pereira scores wonder goal but Bees equalise twice for pre-season draw

Andreas Pereira scored a stunning volley but it was not enough to give Manchester victory as they were held 2-2 by Brentford.

Youngster Anthony Elanga gave United a deserved lead (12) with a brilliant sweeping volley from 12 yards, but Shandon Baptiste equalised with an even better hit from 25 yards (20) in front of 30,000 at Old Trafford.

But the best was yet to come as Pereira, who was on loan at Lazio last season, struck a quite sublime 30-yard volley in off the underside of the crossbar to put the hosts ahead (50), before Bryan Mbeumo's cute finish secured a draw for the Bees (78).

Manchester United now face Preston at Deepdale in a friendly at 2pm on Saturday, while Brentford host West Ham on Saturday at 3pm.

Man Utd XI: Heaton, Mata, Greenwood, Lingard, Pereira, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Williams, Elanga, Tuanzebe, Mengi

Subs on: Dalot (46), James (61), Pellistri (61), Garner (61), Van de Beek (76), Hannibal (76), Shoretire (76)

Brentford XI: Raya, Thompson, Goode, Pinnock, Canos, Toney, Fosu, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Haygarth

Subs on: Onyeka (61), Sorensen (61), Mbeumo (61), Dervisoglu (76), Forss (76), Gordon (76), Racic (76), Peart-Harris (76), Stevens (76), Valencia (76)

With a lively feel inside Old Trafford, and the new barrier seating in use for the first time, the atmosphere was matched by an energetic first half.

It was all United for the first 20 minutes, and they took a deserved lead through 19-year-old Swede Elanga, continuing his impressive pre-season with a superb first-time volley from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross from the right.

Image: Anthony Elanga was on target again in the first half

But Brentford levelled on 20 minutes out of nowhere through Baptiste; as United failed to clear a corner, the midfielder lashed home another volley with his left foot from 25 yards into the top left corner.

Though United and in particular Mason Greenwood looked bright, Premier League new boys Brentford settled into the game, and could have gone into the half had Tariqe Fosu's ball across the face of Tom Heaton's goal had been an inch closer to Ivan Toney at the back post.

United brought on Diogo Dalot at the break, and he was instantly involved as he lost possession just outside his box, but Sergi Canos glanced the resulting chance wide from Toney's cross.

But United were soon ahead with another wonder strike. After Jesse Lingard's low shot was parried away by David Raya, the ball looped up to Pereira 30 yards out, and he met the ball with a magnificent volley, which flew in off the underside of the crossbar. There may not be a better goal at Old Trafford this season.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo (left) celebrates with team-mates after the leveller

There was still plenty of life in the game late on as both sides made wholesale changes, and it was Brentford substitute Mbeumo who secured a draw. Dalot failed to intercept a simple diagonal in the United defence, allowing the Frenchman to curl into the far corner past Heaton.

Not the win the majority of the Old Trafford crowd had hoped for, but you will struggle to see a game with four better goals in the entire forthcoming season.

Ole: Elanga electric | Give Pereira goal of the season now!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to MUTV:

"We might just hand [goal of the season] out now! That hit was just out of this world. I was thinking 'take a touch!' but he's skillful, and Andreas has technique. What a hit.

"The first goal was some great passing, combination, and a great volley from Anthony (Elanga), who is just improving and getting better and better. The boy is electric, his energy, his enthusiasm, he is really enjoying himself.

"He's done himself the world of good. We know he's a good player, a good lad, he works so hard, he's always smiley and bright, and is asking what more to do. He is hungry to improve and get better, he can play wide right, wide left, up front, anywhere, so he's going to be an asset.

"I enjoyed the first half especially, we played some good combination play, through the lines, and defended well inside the box. Some of the football was magnificent. It was a good goal by them, to be fair, but they didn't have a lot else. So very pleased by the first half.

"Second half, always pre-season with loads of changes it will be a bit more messy, the tempo wasn't as good, the rhythm wasn't as good, but a big step forward I felt."

Manchester United now face Preston at Deepdale in a friendly at 2pm on Saturday, while Brentford host West Ham on Saturday at 3pm.