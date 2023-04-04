Manchester United 1-0 Brentford: Marcus Rashford inspires crucial victory in race for top-four finish

Marcus Rashford scored his 28th goal of the season as Manchester United settled an old score against Brentford with a controlled 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

The Bees stunned Erik ten Hag's side back in August, storming to a 4-0 win, but there was no sign of a repeat on a rain-soaked night in Manchester, as United's three-game scoreless run was broken expertly by Rashford.

The striker, operating centrally in the absence of Wout Weghorst, latched onto Marcel Sabitzer's knockdown in the 27th minute, volleying emphatically beyond David Raya from close range to secure a vital three points as United got back on course for Champions League qualification.

Rashford has now scored a club-record 10 winning goals in the league this season, equal to Wayne Rooney in 2009-10.

Brentford were surprisingly passive after being engaged in a 3-3 thriller with Brighton only four days prior - a game where they held the lead three times - and such exertion was evident in Thomas Frank's charges, who were unusually subdued, registering only one effort on target.

"We didn't hit our highest level," manager Frank conceded post-match, while opposite number Ten Hag spoke of restoring standards after Sunday's 2-0 humbling at the hands of Newcastle.

"Everyone is clear that we are not going to play our best every week, but there is never a time to drop our standards and we have to keep trying to push each other," match-winner Rashford added.

United are now tied on 53 points with Eddie Howe's third-place Magpies, who eased to a comprehensive 5-1 win over relegation-threatened West Ham in the other Wednesday night fixture.

Team news Man United: Erik ten Hag made one change following Man United’s defeat at Newcastle on Sunday. Jadon Sancho was preferred to Wout Weghorst, in a move that saw Marcus Rashford spearhead United's attack.

Brentford: Thomas Frank followed suit, making just one change to the Brentford side held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brighton on Saturday. Mads Roerslev was called upon in place of Aaron Hickey.

How Rashford strike helped top four bid

February's Carabao Cup triumph underlined the progress overseen by Ten Hag this term, but United's failure to win, or even score, in any of their three league encounters since Wembley has raised concerns - compounded by a particularly meek display against fellow top-four hopefuls Newcastle at the weekend.

In contrast to Sunday, United started on the front foot against the below-par Bees, forcing a series of corners and presentable set-piece opportunities as the visitors attempted to sit in and stifle their hosts.

But resistance was futile in the 27th minute when a poor Brentford clearance only made it as far as Antony on the edge of the area, and he lofted a clever delivery towards the head of Sabitzer.

Rashford then met the Austrian's bouncing knockdown with a sumptuous half-volley - across Europe's top-five leagues, only Erling Haaland (42) and Kylian Mbappe (31) have scored more times this season.

David de Gea almost gifted Brentford a surprise lifeline shortly after the restart when his dithering clearance cannoned into Ivan Toney, before having to stand tall to deny substitute Kevin Schade midway through a more evenly-contested second period.

Brentford exerted some half-hearted pressure in the closing stages, but the closest they came to scoring was a speculative attempt at a chip from Toney which drifted aimlessly over the bar as the home side held impressively firm.

Ten Hag: Standards have returned

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag:

"It was a very good performance. First, we played some brilliant football. It isn't easy creating chances against a very good Brentford side who defend compact and really deep.

"We created some chances and conceded nothing in the first half. In the second half we conceded only one chance, so you can say our performance was really good.

"Yes [Rashford has been outstanding], very good. But we can talk almost every game about it and when he is not in the game, like Sunday, it is no good for us.

"We have to bring him in the game, and he also has to take responsibility. There are also other players. I was really happy with the performance of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcel Sabitzer because all game they were a threat.

"What was missing on Sunday - determination, passion and desire - we showed that in the second half by winning duels and fights. That is the way we have to play. We maybe forgot our standards [at Newcastle] but they have to return if we want to be successful in the final stages of the season."

Frank: We didn't hit usual heights

Brentford manager Thomas Frank:

"I love my team. It's a fantastic team. It's a very good sign of how far we've come that I stand here at Old Trafford disappointed that we didn't get anything out of the game. We didn't hit our highest level.

"Yes they dominated but I don't think they created massive chances. We could have done better with the ball. Of course we concede from a set-piece, which normally we are so good at, so that is disappointing.

"Second half was more aggressive - pressing higher. We could have equalised. Overall, very pleased with the second half but disappointed we didn't hit a higher level. We felt there was something for us."

Opta: Rashford reigns supreme

In all competitions, Marcus Rashford has scored 19 goals at Old Trafford this season, the most by a Red Devils player on home soil since 2011-12 (Wayne Rooney, also 19).

Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup, Rashford has netted more league goals than any other player (11).

Manchester United have now won each of their last 13 home Premier League matches when scoring first, a run that stretches back to February 2022.

