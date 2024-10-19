Man Utd 2-1 Brentford: Rasmus Hojlund scores winner as Erik ten Hag’s team come from behind to win

Manchester United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford and end their winless run.

Ethan Pinnock's header in first-half stoppage-time had heaped further pressure on Erik ten Hag, whose team came into the contest without a win in five games, but superb second-half goals by Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund turned it around.

It was an impressive transformation given that United had struggled to create before the break with confidence presumably low. But these three points lift United above the Bees into the top half of the table ahead of a trip to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in midweek.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Onana (6), Dalot (6), De Ligt (6), Evans (7), Martinez (6), Casemiro (5), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (6), Garnacho (8), Hojlund (8), Rashford (7).



Subs: Zirkzee (5), Ugarte (n/a), Lindelof (n/a), Mazraoui (n/a).



Brentford: Flekken (6), Van den Berg (5), Collins (6), Pinnock (6), Ajer (6), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Damsgaard (7), Schade (7), Lewis Potter (6), Mbeumo (7).



Subs: Wissa (6), Carvalho (6), Yarmoliuk (6), Roerslev (n/a).



Player of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho.

How the game played out

United had a few early half-chances through the impressive Garnacho but Brentford, with their trademark combination of short passes and long throws, played the more coherent and enterprising football in the first half with Bryan Mbeumo to the fore.

The reward for that performance came in slightly controversial circumstances given that Matthijs de Ligt was forced off the field temporarily for treatment on a head injury sustained earlier in the half. Pinnock headed in the corner with the centre-back absent.

Team news: Man Utd changed three of the team that drew at Aston Villa with Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro coming in for the injured Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo, while Lisandro Martinez replaced Noussair Mazraoui with Diogo Dalot switching to right-back.

Unsurprisingly, Thomas Frank stuck with the starting line-up that beat Wolves 5-3 last time out - a result that flattered the West Midlands outfit. Kevin Schade started up front with Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo in support.

Ten Hag's frustration was apparent, yellow carded for his complaints. It was a big team-talk required and United duly came out with greater purpose in the second half. Marcus Rashford's cross was met on the volley by Garnacho and the mood changed.

United were a different beast, Garnacho's confidence up and Hojlund relishing the battle with Pinnock. When Brentford failed to clear their lines, Bruno Fernandes flicked the ball through and Hojlund's dinked finish - what composure - put United ahead.

Thomas Frank's team could not muster a comeback of their own and succumbed to a defeat that sees them drop to 12th with United having leapfrogged them - and Ten Hag having staved off the criticism that had been looming again at the midway stage.

Player of the match: Alejandro Garnacho

At half-time, with Southampton having already scored twice against Leicester, no team in the Premier League had scored fewer goals than Manchester United at that stage. The response from the team's young forwards was emphatic early in the second half.

Rashford and Garnacho combining for the equaliser, Hojlund's expert finish completing the turnaround, this was exactly what the Old Trafford crowd wanted to see. The Argentinian winger was the player of the match, tormenting Sepp van den Berg.

It was not that everything he tried came off, it was no polished performance. But his belief, his willingness to run with and without the ball, playing with purpose, was exactly what the situation required. He was the spark that ignited Ten Hag's team in this game.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho's shot map in Manchester United's win over Brentford

De Ligt controversy explained

The two managers disagreed over the controversy in the build-up to Pinnock scoring the opening goal while De Ligt was off the field receiving treatment for a head injury sustained earlier in the game. Frank supported the decision of referee Sam Barrott.

"I think it is good refereeing if I am honest," said Frank. "I always try to look at both sides. If it was their corner and Nathan Collins was bleeding I am pretty sure they would want to take the corner. Maybe we would have scored anyway. Who knows."

'Referee had no choice' Former Premier League referee Mike Dean speaking on Soccer Saturday:



"There is no fault whatsoever for the match officials.



"Once he is bleeding, he cannot stay on the pitch.



"The referee had no choice. You can't blame the ref. You can blame the medical team for not stopping the bleeding."

The issue as far as Ten Hag was concerned - and the United boss was booked for his complaints alongside assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy - was that De Ligt did not feel he was bleeding at the time that he was sent from the field for that additional treatment.

"It was dry blood," explained Ten Hag. "He was already treated for that injury. Nobody understood why he had to come off. I don't know why. Of course, it was a huge moment because Brentford are very good on corners. Of course, we were disappointed."

Given that Ten Hag claimed that his team used this sense of injustice as fuel, perhaps Brentford's goal was the catalyst that United needed to perform at their best? "It is hypothetical," he said. "We will never know but definitely we were angry at half time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side were angry after they conceded

Ten Hag: We must build on this

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in the press conference:

"Every game you win is important, you see the togetherness, the fighting spirt and we add some determination to score goals. The stats show we play good football, come in good spots, and do not score enough but today we scored two brilliant goals.

"This team has the capacity to score very good goals and when you score and win you add some confidence. The start of the season we had some good performances. We had chances but didn't score enough and then everyone is negative. It can help us but it is only one win and we must build on this.

"The pressure is always there. We have to win every game and when you are 1-0 down, you have to see how we turned it around. We felt some injustice and used it is as fuel. I really enjoyed the performance."

Frank: We were way too passive

Brentford manager Thomas Frank in the press conference:

"We definitely performed a good first half and felt we were the best team in that half. Definitely opposite second half, Manchester United were clearly the better team. Disappointed the second half we weren't able to do better.

"We knew they would come out flying. We were way too passive. To concede a goal after two minutes disappoints me and the momentum just changed. They got on top.

"We lacked the quality we had in the first half and second half too many of our players didn't hit our highest level and we need to hit our highest level if we want to beat Manchester United."

Analysis: Brentford cannot sustain it

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

If only first halves counted in football, then Brentford would be fifth in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice before the break.

They hit Manchester United with a right hook before the first bell at Old Trafford and looked assured with their performance holding that lead.

But for all their impressive early work, second-half performances must be worrying Frank. They have the fourth-worst record in the Premier League after half-time this season, scoring four and conceding eight.

This inability to sustain their levels is holding them back. United were completely dominant once they got level, restricting Brentford to no shots for almost 40 minutes of the second half. Brentford's expected goals return after the break was just 0.16 in the end.

Yes, they are excellent starters. But their finishing kick is lacking and that will continue to restrict them from climbing the Premier League.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?